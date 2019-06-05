Benefit Cosmetics Enters the Game with GIRLGAMER Esports Festival

The partnership marks the cosmetics brand's first move into Esports

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BENEFIT COSMETICS ENTERS THE GAME WITH GIRLGAMER ESPORTS FESTIVALThe partnership marks the cosmetics brand's first move into EsportsBenefit Cosmetics is joining the GIRLGAMER celebration by sponsoring the GIRLGAMER Sydney Festival, marking the LVMH brand’s first involvement with Esports.“When Benefit discovered the GIRLGAMER event was happening in Sydney we jumped at the chance to come on board as a partner. At Benefit we stand for the spirit of sisterhood and have done since we were founded by two boss women in San Francisco in 1976. GIRLGAMER encapsulates exactly what we are passionate about at Benefit which is empowering women and girls to do and feel their best. We love nothing more than girls who get out there and kick some butt! We can’t wait to see this come to life over the weekend”, says Kelly Neve, Marketing Director of Benefit Cosmetics.GIRLGAMER Sydney Festival is part of Vivid Sydney’s annual celebrations and will be held on June 9th and 10th. Hosted by Critical Hit Entertainment in partnership with Grow uP eSports and Evoloop, it will feature a GIRLGAMER Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) qualifier, keynotes, panels, a cosplay competition and other gaming activities, such as an Overwatch and a Super Smash Bros. tournaments.“Our mission with GIRLGAMER is to empower female players to compete at the highest level. It’s such a privilege having Benefit as a partner, given the actions taken by the brand throughout their history to support and empower women. We couldn’t be more excited to work with a partner that shares our vision so passionately”, says Andreia Conceição, Partnerships Manager of GIRLGAMER Esports Festival. On its third edition, the award-winning GIRLGAMER Esports Festival will have various worldwide regional events in Australia, South Korea, Spain and Brazil, to support the selection of the best female Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) and League of Legends (LoL) teams, that will qualify for the year-end World Finals, to be hosted in Dubai.The GIRLGAMER ESPORTS FESTIVAL World Finals will also feature a business conference that includes talks by established international industry leaders, awareness panel discussions, pro players meet & greets, and the GIRLGAMER Awards ceremony, a celebration of the industry’s most inspiring and outstanding women.GIRLGAMER.GGBenefit Cosmetics - Unique, quirky and 100% gorgeous, Benefit Cosmetics is a delicious San Francisco beauty brand with a candy store atmosphere. Exclusive to Myer, Sephora and our e-tail partners, Benefit has been delivering quick fixes for every girl’s peskiest beauty dilemmas since 1976. Benefit believes brows are the frame to the face and was the first beauty brand to incorporate brows and brow services into beauty. Qualified aestheticians are brow waxing "wonders" and lash "legends." and from tip to toe keep your service fast, flawless and fun... with or without an appointment! So drop in now!Grow uP eSports - a non-profit organization founded in 2002, now based in Portugal and Macau, with the mission of promoting esports activities in a healthy and responsible way. Grow uP supports its competing teams, manages talent, organizes tournaments and seminars, while helping brands to reach the millennial audience through innovative marketing strategies.Evoloop - an Esports Agency with a global mindset, established in Hong Kong. With a management team that has many years of esports know-how and industry relations, Evoloop hosts competitive tournaments and business conferences, while also offering esports-related services such as event organizing and strategy consultancy.Critical Hit Entertainment - a provider of premier esports competitions in Australia. The vision is to provide the most entertaining, most engaging and most respected esports experience. The Australian Esports League are a brand managed by CHE. Our organisation was established in 2013 and is responsible for the delivery of the Australian Esports League as well as offering esports events, development and training in esports and building community infrastructure for grassroots esports across Australia.



