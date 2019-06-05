FREE FIVE-DAY FAMILY EVENT AT CHARIS BIBLE COLLEGE’S ANNUAL SUMMER FAMILY BIBLE CONFERENCE

AWM Logo

WOODLAND PARK, CO JULY 1-5

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families can grow together in their faith while having a great summer adventure at Charis Bible College’s annual Summer Family Bible Conference, being held July 1-5.

Sessions available and tailored for all ages: children (5-12), youth (13-17), and adults.

There will be a picnic BBQ for the whole family to celebrate a fun-filled Independence Day that will also include prayer and ministry. Children five and under are welcome; however, childcare is not provided.

Register today and let the adventure begin!

The conference is free, but registration is required for all attendees, including youth and children. BBQ tickets are available for purchase online at www.awmi.net/events. (A limited number of BBQ tickets are available once the conference begins.)

If you would like more information about this event, please contact Eileen Quinn at 719-464-5619 or by email at PublicRelations@awmcharis.com.



