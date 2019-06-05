Industrial Control Cyber Security Industry Leaders Balance Security and Digital Transformation

6th Annual Industrial Control Cybersecurity USA

Cyber Senate 6th Annual Industrial Control Cybersecurity Conference brings sector leadership together for information sharing exercise

I would highly recommend future Cyber Senate events to any asset owners that want information and introduction to technologies that can assist with both compliance and risk-based defensive strategies.” — Mark Trump, Senior Cybersecurity Consultant | Critical Infrastructure

CELEBRATION , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protecting essential services and control systems networks is imperative and in many cases neglected in relation to embedded systems in modern architecture.

The proliferation and advancement of integrated operational technologies and the Internet of Things have enhanced operational efficiency but paradoxically has increased the attack surface exponentially across critical infrastructure. The impact of supply chain vulnerabilities and insecure IT systems have increased the threat to security and safety across the industrial enterprise and C level executives who are well aware of the reputational damage of a cyber attack, are starting to listen.

Now in its 6th year, the Cyber Senate Industrial Control Cyber Security USA conference will take place on September 24th and 25th in Orlando Florida. This two-day executive forum will include extensive high-level presentations and panel sessions.

Leveraging key insight from the Cyber Senate portfolio of vertical conferences from throughout 2016, 2017 and 2018, this year’s event will be dominated by the best global cybersecurity subject matter experts in the ICS domain, including executive leadership from utilities, water, oil and gas, aviation, rail, chemical, nuclear, and maritime industries.

Together we will address the escalating cyber risk and resilience challenges associated with the adoption and convergence of operational technologies in enterprise facing architecture and the gap between IT, OT and engineering and how we can better facilitate understanding of the vulnerability of sensors and devices. Practitioners will gain further insight into how to best respond to evolving cyber threats, the importance of effective risk management throughout the supply chain, innovations in detection and mitigation, configuration management and how can we incorporate resilience into critical control system components and business process. Our conference will bring together key discussions in IT, OT security and engineering.



