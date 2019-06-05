Desert Smiles Cosmetic & Restorative Dentistry Maintains Whole Family Focus for General and Preventative Care

Desert Smiles Cosmetic & Restorative Dentistry Dr. Nathan Tenney, Dentist at Desert Smiles family dentistry services for kids and parents in Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifelong dental health begins at an early age. Children who are taught to practice good oral hygiene and see the dentist regularly have fewer cavities, develop healthier permanent teeth, and are less likely to develop serious issues like gum disease. Dr. Nathan Tenney of Desert Smiles recognizes the importance of starting kids early with good dental health practices, which is why he is proud to offer comprehensive family dentistry.

“At Desert Smiles, we focus on the whole family,” Dr. Tenney said. “As a father myself, I know how important it is to offer adults and kids a dentist office where everyone in the family can get the care they need for their current stage of life.”

Dr. Tenney has served patients as young as 6 months old to seniors who are over 100. He brings this wide-ranging experience to serve families in Glendale, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Peoria, and nearby areas of Arizona.

No matter the age, patients must feel comfortable when they visit the dentist. Desert Smiles is a warm and inviting office staffed by friendly team members who take the time to make each patient feel welcome and safe – an approach that is especially crucial for kids just forming impressions of dental care.

Patients have access to comprehensive treatment options under one roof at Desert Smiles. These include general and preventative care, such as cleanings and exams, as well as child-focused services like dental sealants and fluoride treatments. Dr. Tenney also provides age-appropriate care recommendations, including habit counseling for behaviors like thumb sucking and pacifier use; it is important to curb these behaviors as children grow up to reduce developmental issues.

Dr. Tenney and his team use a range of advanced technology to provide children and adults with a safe and comfortable experience. Desert Smiles is outfitted with digital dental X-ray machines and devices for taking digital impressions of the teeth. The practice provides metal-free dental restorations, including fillings, crowns, and more.

To accommodate busy families, Desert Smiles offers flexible hours throughout the week. Appointments are available as early as 7 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

