BOB WEINER OPEDS IMPEACHMENT, IMMIGRATION, BLACK VOTER SUPPRESSION, CONYERS 90TH BD, & RADIO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former White House spokesman Robert Weiner and team have written in OpEdNews how Democrats should stop being afraid of impeachment of President Trump. A second oped, by Weiner and John Black, in the San Antonio Express-News and also featured in OpEdNews, focuses on why the US immigration policy needs humanity, not just legality. Another oped, by Weiner and Black for the Michigan Chronicle and OpEdNews, is about Russian hacking and trolling in both 2016 and 2018 suppressing the African American vote, reported by the National Urban League. Weiner and Kimberly Bartenfelder wrote an op-ed for The Local in Switzerland and OpEdNews on why the US should follow Switzerland’s lead on environmental policy -- Switzerland ranks #1 and the US #27. Finally, Weiner wrote a piece in the Michigan Chronicle based on an interview with former Detroit Congressman John Conyers at Conyers’ 90th birthday party in Detroit last week. Also below recent radio--the Alan Nathan show, 200 stations.OP-EDS***June 1, 2019: “Message to Democrats: Quit Buying Fear of Impeachment Hearing--the Politics of Truth is Winning Formula” in OpEdNews by Robert Weiner and Ben LaskyWeiner and Lasky begin, “Message to Democrats: Quit buying into political fear of Impeachment hearings -- The politics of truth is a winning Formula, and the media will cover the hearings' substance. In the hearings, if done right, which will be the case because the controlling majority members and especially their majority staff are professional, substantive points will be made by witnesses like Mueller who can simply be asked to read from the report., which he said would be his testimony. He will be taken seriously because the House has the power and authority as the official body to conduct the event. The media will cover the substantive points.”Link to published article: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Message-to-Democrats-Quit-by-Robert-Weiner-Democrats_Impeachment_Investigations_Media-And-Democracy-190601-13.html ***May 30, 2019: “Russian Election 2016 and 2018 Trolling Suppressed African Americans” written for the Michigan Chronicle by Robert Weiner and John BlackWeiner and Black write, “At the National Press Club, National Urban League President Marc Morial reported that Russian election ‘trolling’ by the millions of hits was far worse than reported in suppressing African-American voting in 2016 and since. Roles by the Supreme Court and state legislatures in voter suppression have been a known entity for years, but Russian interference has flown ‘under the radar,’ including in the Mueller report, Morial said in releasing the Urban League's Annual Report on The State of Black America. ‘The extent has not been reported.’"Link to published article written for Michigan Chronicle: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Russian-Election-2016-and-by-Robert-Weiner-2016-Campaign_2016-Elections_2016-Presidential-Election_2016-Presidential-Race-190530-581.html ***May 29, 2019: “Immigration Needs Humanity, Not Just Legality” in the San Antonio Express-News by Robert Weiner and John Black“With the news that a sixth child has died in U.S. captivity in the past eight months, Sen. Lindsay Graham's eased deportation legislation but with reports of thousands of immigrants in solitary confinement for no legal reason, and President Donald Trump's new immigration ‘reform’ executive order, it's now clear that immigration policy must address humanity, not just legality.”Link: https://www.mysanantonio.com/opinion/commentary/article/Immigration-policy-needs-to-emphasize-humanity-13895412.php OpEdNews version: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Immigration-Needs-Humanity-by-Robert-Weiner-Deportation_Immigrants_Immigration_Immigration-And-Customs-Enforcement--Ice-190529-266.html ***May 29, 2019: “Conyers Continues at 90” in the Michigan Chronicle by Robert WeinerWeiner writes, “A Detroit 90th birthday bash for retired long-time Congressman John Conyers, Jr. (D-Detroit) at his brother’s house drew over 300 friends, Congress and Detroit VIP's, and well-wishers. The party, organized by wife Monica, Nate, and sons John III and Carl, brought Detroit area congressional representatives Brenda Lawrence, Debbie Dingell, and Rashida Tlaib, great-nephew former State Sen Ian Conyers, and many Detroit political officials including Council President Brenda Jones. An array of Conyers' former Washington and Detroit top staffers also joined the celebration. Conyers said he’s “all in for Biden” and discussed national news.Link to published article: https://michiganchronicle.com/2019/05/29/conyers-continues-at-90-birthday-bash-draws-over-300-friends-congress-and-detroit-vips-well-wishers-and-comments-on-news/ OpEdNews version: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Conyers-Continues-at-90-by-Robert-Weiner-Birthday_Congress_Conyers-Jr-John_Conyers-John-190520-495.html ***May 21, 2019: “Why the US Should Follow Switzerland's Lead on Environmental Policy” in The Local (Switzerland) by Robert Weiner and Kimberly BartenfelderLink to published article: https://www.thelocal.ch/20190521/opinion-why-the-us-should-follow-switzerlands-lead-on-environmental-policy OpEdNews version: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Why-the-US-should-follow-S-by-Robert-Weiner-America_Atmosphere_Climate_Environment-190524-747.html RADIORobert Weiner interviewed live on The Alan Nathan Show, Main Street Radio Network (200 stations):May 30, 2019 scroll to 30:39May 21, 2019 at 30:30May 14, 2019 at 31:07May 7, 2019 at 32:50



