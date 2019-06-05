LIGHT Helmets Announce California Youth Football Alliance as Thought-Leading Partner for Youth Football

Better, Safer Youth Football continues to grow in California.

LARKSPUR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In keeping with their commitment to honor, improve, and advance youth tackle football, the California Youth Football Alliance (CAYFA) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with LIGHT Helmets as an exclusive and preferred helmet provider serving the youth tackle football community. This partnership represents the first equipment provider that the Alliance is partnering with in the youth market to accelerate the transformation of youth tackle football.LIGHT Helmets offers the world’s lightest Virginia Tech 5 star rated football helmets which demonstrates a unique, innovative, and sincere commitment to safety and performance in tackle football. LIGHT helmets is offering discounted helmets via the CAYFA website, and a portion of the sales will be donated back to the Alliance to help fund their mission.“Coming off the heels of our first two partnerships which were focused on health and education, LIGHT Helmets is our first partner to offer products that will make a significant and immediate impact on the tackle football field”, said CAYFA President, Joe Rafter. “We see the Light Helmet products as improving safety and performance on the field for all football players.”“LIGHT Helmets entered this market as a disruptive force to advance player safety and protect the game of football,” Nick Esayian, LIGHT Helmets CEO, said. “We couldn’t have found a better partner than the California Youth Football Alliance, who shares those goals and has a proven track record of being an active and effective steward of the game. We take great pride in aligning our efforts so that future generations can enjoy and benefit from America’s sport, the game of football.”Redefining how a football helmet should look, feel and act, LIGHT Helmets uses lighter yet stronger materials through manufacturing techniques developed in motorsports and the military. All models incorporate the only commercially available auxetic foam on the market as a liner, exclusively from military manufacturer Auxadyne, and come standard with SportsStar chin straps and Douglas EZ Pro Snaps.The LS-1 Youth model from LIGHT Helmets is designed to grow with the young athlete. The interior padding and foam can be replaced to grow along with the child until reaching adult sizes. This feature also saves teams and leagues money, as each LIGHT Helmet can fit each player on the team – rather than being forced to purchase extra helmets so that there are enough of each size.“The Future of tackle football has just gotten significantly brighter with the introduction of the LIGHT Football Helmet,” said CAYFA EVP of Standards and Practices, Ron White. “Born out of a desire to simply make the game safer and more enjoyable for its participants, LIGHT Helmets has done that and more with the release of their full line of youth and adult football helmets for the 2019 season. With innovative engineering utilizing military grade materials, this helmet now stands alone as the lightest helmet on the market. Sleek design, performance enhancing features, and a substantial reduction in weight, separates this helmet from its competitors”.About California Youth Football Alliance: The CAYFA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to transforming youth tackle football by honoring our past, improving our present, and advancing our future so that more generations of student-athletes, coaches, and communities can experience the intellectual, emotional, social, and physical developmental benefits of the sport.About LIGHT Helmets: LIGHT Helmets produces lighter, safer, more performance-oriented helmets for football and other contact sports and is currently the fifth largest football helmet producer in the country. Our mission is to better protect the players and their games through lighter and safer helmets that use the best materials and technology available. LIGHT Helmets empowers players at all levels to maximize their potential and enjoyment of the game by equipping them with the most innovative helmets available on the market. Visit https://www.lighthelmets.com for more information.



