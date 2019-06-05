The Afters Release New Studio Album "Fear No More"

Fear No More Album Art The Afters

The Afters Celebrate Their Long-Awaited Sixth Studio Album, Premieres New Concept Video For Powerful Title Track.

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, June 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fair Trade Services artist The Afters are celebrating their long-awaited sixth studio album FEAR NO MORE, available now worldwide HERE.The debut single from the record, “Well Done,” and other fan favorites have resonated with listeners, racking up nearly 13 million streams in just a few months’ time. The songs have been featured in key playlists, including Spotify ’s Sing a New Song, Apple Music’s A-List Christian, Pandora ’s New Christian Music Now and Amazon’s Fresh Christian.The band also premiered the official concept video for the fan-favorite title-track, “I Will Fear No More” on May 30. Filmed by labelmate Jon Steingard of Hawk Nelson, the video embodies the message of this powerful anthem against anxiety, proclaiming that fear no longer has control because God is trustworthy.Vocalist Josh Havens explains, “The songwriting process for us has always evolved from conversations we have when we are together and we are just sharing about our lives. These guys are my best friends and we do life together. But this album is a bit of a breakthrough for us, in that we have become more vulnerable and open with each other – and that comes out in our music. We tend to write an album when we feel like we have something to say – and we could not be more excited about releasing and sharing this collection of songs.”View the brand new music video.“With one poignant and emotional hit after another, Fear No More is a raw and honest collection that is sure to leave an impact. Rating 4.8 out of 5: must listen!” - The Christian Beat“Fear No More is The Afters' best album in over a decade, made all the more impressive by the fact that most of it was produced by the band's own drummer, Jordan Mohilowski, who imbues each track with life and pitch-perfect sheen.” – Jesus Freak Hideout“These songs will certainly connect with listeners and showcase the multi-talented band’s trademark balance of vocal tenderness and lyrical intensity, beautiful and stirring musical arrangements and, above all, songs with a sense of hope and inspiration. This is sure to be one of my top albums of the year and it is truly ‘well done’.” – Kevin Davis, New Release Today.“What Josh Havens and co. have delivered is an album full of moments of tranquility and others full of powerful anthems, as this album continues, after repeated listens, to climb the list of my favourite albums of 2019 thus far!” – 365 Days of Inspiring Media

The Afters - I Will Fear No More



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.