Announcing the Grand Opening of Great White Car and Truck Wash: Calgary’s Biggest & Best Car Wash

Great White Car and Truck Wash

Located at 5421 Dufferin Blvd SE in Calgary, Great White Car and Truck Wash is the largest and most technologically advanced car and truck wash in Calgary.

We are tremendously proud of this new facility, and we believe our multitude of services will provide huge benefits to our customers.” — Matt Verity, VP

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, June 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Area residents will be delighted by the news that the highly anticipated official Grand Opening of Great White Car and Truck Wash has finally arrived. Touted as the largest car wash in Calgary, the new premises offers the most technologically advanced car cleaning systems and services that simply can’t be found anywhere else.

Matt Verity, VP of StoreWest Developments, says that a great deal of research and planning has gone into the design and development of the new facility.

“This is not your average car wash,” Verity explains, “We are tremendously proud of this new facility, and we believe our multitude of services will provide huge benefits to our customers.”

One of the biggest advantages that Great White has to offer is that it provides services for both passenger and commercial vehicles, and can even accommodate large trucks, semi-trailers, RV’s, and heavy-duty construction vehicles.

Offering self-serve commercial truck and trailer washes, as well as Calgary’s first fully automated big truck wash capable of cleaning a commercial vehicle in less than 20 minutes, Great White will be a boon to the hundreds of businesses in and around the city.

According to Verity, most of the existing automatic car washes in the area can only process between five and eight cars per hour. Great White changes all of that with a state-of-the-art express tunnel capable of washing up to 110 cars per hour in an average of 3.5 minutes per vehicle.

As well as speed, convenience, and three-stage drying system that includes undercarriage drying, Calgary’s longest express tunnel also offers entertainment - with its smoking volcano and dazzling lava light show, Great White delivers a car wash experience like no other.

Other Great White features include:

• A 7-bay self-serve area

• Unlimited monthly car washes with a Shark Club membership

• Environmentally friendly use of biodegradable chemicals and an innovative water reclamation system

• Payment options for the self-serve bays include cash, coins, or credit

• Competitively priced Fleet Wash Programs for businesses

• Superior customer service, and much more

July 2nd to 8th will be dubbed the ‘Shark Week of Washes’, as Great White Car & Truck Wash hosts some exciting events in honour of the Grand Opening. “The Premium Express Wash (the “Great White”) will be offered for free, and we expect to give away 10,000 complimentary washes to the community. There will also be giveaways, ten great prize draws - including a one-year unlimited Shark Club membership, as well as special grand opening pricing for the first 500 customers who join our unlimited wash Shark Club.”

“This will be our way of showing our appreciation to the community for welcoming us in,” adds Verity. “Stop by and check us out – we’d love to see you there!”

For more information, visit the website at https://www.greatwhitewash.com





