Attorney Justin Randall Named on the Top 3 Percent Legal Elite 2019 List in Nevada

Attorney Justin Randall named on Nevada Business Magazine's Top 3 Percent Legal Elite 2019 List.

LAS VEGAS, NEV., UNITED STATES, June 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is pleased to announce that Justin Randall was selected to be showcased among the top 3 percent of attorneys in the state of Nevada who were named on the Legal Elite 2019 list published by Nevada Business Magazine. Polling for Legal Elite 2019 began in mid-February with nearly 5,000 nominations submitted by licensed attorneys in Nevada. After an extensive verification process, a select few attorneys in the state were then chosen by their peers to be named among the Legal Elite of the state.

In its twelfth year, the Legal Elite annual list showcases the best of the best of Nevada attorneys broken down by location. In addition, Legal Elite includes special lists ranking Nevada’s best “Up and Coming” and best government attorneys.

“It is an honor to have been nominated and then later distinguished by my peers to be among the top 3 percent of attorneys in Nevada named on the Legal Elite 2019 list, “ stated attorney Justin Randall.

- More about Lerner and Rowe -

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm in representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Nevada, California, Illinois, Indiana, Arizona, New Mexico, and Tennessee. The law firm’s continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.

For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.

For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys in Las Vegas, please call (702) 877-1500. To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter, or become a fan of its Facebook page. Also, visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the many other community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.

