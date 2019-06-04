Simply NUC® Appoints Intel® Veteran John Deatherage as Chief Marketing Officer

Deatherage joins leadership team bringing over 25 years of product management experience

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Simply NUC, Inc, the leader in Intel NUC based products and solutions, is pleased to announce that John Deatherage has joined Simply NUC as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Deatherage brings a wealth of B2B and B2C experience in marketing and strategy with more than 25 years in the IT industry. In his 25-year career with Intel and Motorola, Deatherage has formed strategies and grown product lines in major market sectors including automotive, communications, industrial, education, and PCs. His focus on brand, results, and the customer make him ideal for this new role.

“I have watched Simply NUC grow from startup to one of our largest resellers in multiple regions throughout the world,” said Deatherage. “I am incredibly excited to join the executive team and help make Simply NUC the go-to source for all things NUC world-wide”

In his new role, Deatherage will oversee world-wide business development strategy for Simply NUC and its wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe and Asia, with the goal of increasing the already exponential growth the company has experienced.

“I am really looking forward to having John on the team,” said Aaron Rowsell, CEO of Simply NUC and Advisory Board Member of Intel. “we consider ourselves the NUC experts and no one has more experience with the NUC product line-up than John. He will be a great asset to our company.”

About Simply NUC, Inc.

Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC®, Inc. is an Intel® Platinum Level Technology Provider specializing in the NUC platform. As Intel’s fastest growing Platinum level partner, Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied and supported NUC systems and solutions, as well as end to end NUC project development, custom operating system installations and NUC accessories, to businesses and consumers. For more information about Simply NUC please visit www.simplynuc.com

