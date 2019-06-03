Caserta Launches Expanded Alternative Data Offering for Financial Services Firms

Financial services firms use Caserta to advise, architect and build Alternative Data solutions.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In line with its goal to provide the best data-driven services to its clients, Caserta is excited to announce the expansion of its alternative data offering with its Alternative Data Readiness Assessment , a tool that will provide financial services firms with actionable steps to create or improve an alpha-generating alternative data program.During Caserta’s Alternative Data Readiness Assessment, financial services leaders will speak with Caserta senior management to understand their current needs and technology stack and learn how to jumpstart or improve their alternative data programs with flexible, scalable, and future-proofed architectures.“Hedge funds and other financial services firms trust Caserta to advise, architect and build out scalable alternative data frameworks to better inform their investment decisions,” said Remy Rosenbaum, VP Marketing, Caserta. “Our strategy and implementation for alternative data ensure that firms can generate actionable insights, react to new opportunities, and navigate complicated roadblocks.”Having worked successfully with some of the largest investment banks, hedge funds, and private equity and investment management firms to implement alternative data solutions for several years, Caserta’s industry alternative data strategy and implementation expertise will enable its clients to gain next-generation insights through the integration of traditional and alternative data.About Caserta:For almost 20 years, Caserta has helped business and IT leaders transform their organizations by and through their data. Our strategic assessments with actionable roadmaps, innovative designs and architectures, and advanced implementations leverage the latest technologies and proven frameworks and methodologies.



