3dcart renews partnership with Acutrack to bring their clients physical goods fulfillment and publishing solution

3dcart fulfillment

3dcart and Acutrack partner up to help merchants by bringing them technology-driven physical goods fulfillment and publishing solutions.

Acutrack’s publishing solution of delivery printed books and custom packaged USB thumb drives is very novel and expands our offering.” — Jimmy Rodriguez, COO of 3dcart

LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3dcart, a leading eCommerce software provider, announced today that they are renewing partnership with Acutrack to bring their clients physical goods fulfillment and publishing solutions. The 3dcart eCommerce platform is built to address the business challenges inherent in successfully reaching visitors, engaging shoppers, converting sales and nurturing customers. Thus, Acutrack integration helps enhance what 3dcart offers, allowing 3dcart customers to work with a strategic fulfillment partner for physical goods fulfillment. Additionally, they’ll have access to all of Acutrack’s publishing and custom printing solutions to drive engagement and boost conversion rates.“3dcart is pleased to have Acutrack on its marketplace,” said Jimmy Rodriguez, COO of 3dcart. “Acutrack’s publishing solution of delivery printed books and custom packaged USB thumb drives are very novel and expands our offering.”Acutrack's Director of Sales & Marketing, Tony de la Cruz, adds, “I am excited that Acutrack is fully integrated. An order is received on 3dcart’s platform and Acutrack takes care of the rest. Our team looks forward to working with 3dcart's clientele and providing them the most rewarding experience."For more information about 3dcart’s partnership with Acutrack, visit https://apps.3dcart.com/acutrack About 3dcart3dcart ( https://www.3dcart.com ), located in Tamarac, Florida, is the most SEO-friendly eCommerce platform for retailers and internet marketers to grow their online stores' traffic and sales. 3dcart includes 24x7 Technical Support, 100+ Mobile-Ready Themes, order management software, built-in blog, email marketing tools and more. Since 1997, the company has been a leader in the eCommerce market, building online stores for businesses of all sizes. Today, 3dcart is a Visa PCI Certified and a Google Partner.About AcutrackAcutrack ( https://www.acutrack.com ) based in Livermore, CA, is a privately-held and technology-driven fulfillment company that specializes in publishing any product needed for your business. The company’s ability to produce books and media packages has created a true value to its customers for over 25 years. Acutrack maintains warehousing facilities strategically located on both U.S. coasts



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.