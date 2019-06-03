Port Stephens set to host a weekend of off-road action this September with a MASSIVE One Day Opening Special

Fingal Bay TreX MTB Samurai Dunes

The spectacular coastline of Port Stephens is set to play host to a weekend of off-road action for triathletes and trail runners on 21 and 22 September.

PORT STEPHENS, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spectacular coastlines, beaches and national parks of Port Stephens are set to play host to a weekend of off-road action with triathletes and trail runners set to descend upon the region on 21 and 22 September.

Athletes will be gearing up for the first round of the national TreX Cross Triathlon Series where they will take on the challenge of a swim, mountain bike and trail run in a race to the finish line on the iconic Fingal Bay Beach.

The TreX series has long been at the forefront of this unique form of triathlon in Australia which takes the traditional format of the sport and mixes it with a huge helping of heart, guts and dirt, where the challenge is as much with mother nature as it is against other athletes.

TreX Port Stephens contenders will tackle a challenging 1,000m swim in beautiful Fingal Bay, followed by 25km of heart pumping XC (Cross Country) mountain biking in Tomaree National Park, and then finishing off with an 8km trail run experiencing the expansive coastal vistas that Port Stephens is famed for. The event also includes sprint, junior, teaser and dirt kids courses with something for all ages and abilities.

TreX Port Stephens will be coupled with round one of Trail Run Australia, a national trail running series which takes runners to some of Australia’s most iconic and spectacular destinations. Runners will tackle one of three course options including a half marathon, 11.5k or 6k trail run based around the Fingal Bay coastline and Tomaree National Park.

The course holds some special experiences for athletes as In2Adventure Event Director Robyn Lazenby told us,

“Events start at beautiful Fingal Bay and challenge athletes with a diverse array of terrain and scenery. From the beauty of Tomaree National Park, to the expansive views from coastal trails, to the challenge of the Samurai Dunes and awe inspiring white sandy beaches this course showcases the very best of this spectacular region.

Athletes might even see one of the many migrating Humpback or Southern Right Whales, or a friendly school of dolphins along the way.”

Based on the NSW Mid north coast, Port Stephens is a 2.5hrs drive from Sydney and offers a winning combination of beaches, national parklands and rugged coastlines. The location offers the perfect backdrop for off road triathlon and trail running making it an ideal weekend for hardcore racers, weekend warriors, families or those who just want to get into the great outdoors to visit one of Australia’s most scenic regions and enjoy the challenge of off road racing.

One Day Entry Special

For one day on 6th June the first 50 athletes to enter TreX and Trail Run Australia Port Stephens will save a massive 50% off the standard entry price.

PLUS loads of free giveaways including:

TreX XTri Port Stephens

• FREE TreX Singlets for all entries received on 6 June 2019.

• FREE TreX Race Belt for ALL entrants

Trail Run Australia Tomaree

• FREE Trail Run Australia Singlet for the first 100 entries received before 27 July 2019

• FREE Collapsible Water Bottle for ALL entrants

This will be for one day and for the first 50 entrants only, so athletes will need to be quick as entries sold out in the first 30mins last year.

The festival is proudly supported by Port Stephens Council. To find out more and be a part of the off road action go to:

- Watch | Port Stephens video action #TreXTri https://youtu.be/t4nLvwGY2E0 #TrailRunAus https://youtu.be/BYGYmPu_Dh8

- Visit | https://www.trailrunaustralia.com/

- Visit | https://www.trextriathlon.com.au/

About TreX

TreX is Australia’s home grown national cross triathlon series. For fourteen years TreX has positioned itself as the pinnacle of the cross – or off-road - triathlon racing in Asia-Pacific. Presented by the premier outdoor adventure event specialists In2Adventure, TreX consists of a swim, mountain bike and trail run. While each TreX event features an open/elite category the TreX Cross Triathlon national series invites participation from all ages and skill levels.

For more information visit TreX here https://www.trextriathlon.com.au/

About Trail Run Australia

Trail Run Australia takes runners to some of the most iconic and stunning destinations in this spectacular land down under. It challenges participants to get off road and take on a challenge against mother nature in some of the most demanding and diverse terrain that the country has to offer.

From stunning beaches, to historic goldfields, remote rocky outcrops and rich rainforests, all the way to the iconic Snowy Mountains. Trail Run Australia inspires runners to tread the path less travelled in this wild and beautiful land.

All festivals include a:

- Half Marathon;

- 10-12km;

- 5-6km; and

- Free Kids Mud Rats Events

The series finale also includes a 50+km Ultra Trail Run in Australia’s iconic Snowy Mountains.

For more information visit Trail Run Australia here https://www.trailrunaustralia.com/

About In2Adventure

In2Adventure are Asia-Pacific’s premier adventure event specialists, and the proud hosts of the 2016 ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships. With a full calendar of national events scheduled throughout Australia, including cross triathlon, XC Mountain Bike, trail runs and corporate events, In2Adventure fully embraces all things ‘off road’ and ‘off the beaten track’ and offers a unique, individual experience for all ages and skill levels.

For more information visit In2Adventure here https://in2adventure.com.au/

Join the #in2adventure conversation

• Visit> our website https://in2adventure.com.au/

• Follow> us on Twitter @In2Adventure #TreXTri #TrailRunAus and #GetDirtyDownUnder

• Like> us on Facebook @In2Adventure

• Look > on Instagram @In_2_Adventure #TreXTri #TrailRunAus and #GetDirtyDownUnder

• Watch> In2Adventure TV on YouTube @In2AdventureAustralia

• Link > to us on LinkedIn @In-2-Adventure

Photo Credit: Courtesy In2Adventure

2018 Port Stephens Multisport Festival



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.