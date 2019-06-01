Issued by sdi7hiit.com

Virginia Beach Active Shooter: What we need to know and apply.

Rob Fletcher, Fighter for Good. Raising awareness through safety, prevention, and self-defense. Saving lives.

Rob Fletcher is a self-defense and combative tactics instructor with over 30 years experience. This information can save your life. RUN. HIDE. FIGHT Back! 

This is something that will never go away. Our actions must be to educate, raise awareness, and learn how to fight back. Know what to do, and be prepared.”
— Rob Fletcher - self defense and combative tactics expert

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rob Fletcher is a self-defense and combative tactics expert, author and speaker, with over 30 years experience. Highly recognized and respected, listed in the Who's Who Martial Arts and Self Defense. This information can save your life.

Crime, violence and active shooters will never go away! When these tragedies occur the emphasis becomes the political debate. We must focus on what we, as individuals, can do today to be prepared. The difference between saving countless lives and losing them - Educate. Raise Awareness. Self Defense. RUN * HIDE * Fight BACK! 

Know what you would do before it happens. 
Ask yourself, what would I do? Would I freeze, and shutdown? Be paralyzed by fear? Your stress will be over the top. It will appear surreal, a real-life nightmare. Thus violent life-threatening scenario will wreak havoc on your mind and cause utter chaos. 

If you hope to survive such a tragic event, protect yourself and the lives of others you must be prepared. Thinking about it now. Visualize and see yourself responding, reacting and taking ACTION!!

What can we do
1. Know what you will do. Have a plan. Before it happens. Be prepared!  

2. Mentally visualize yourself taking action under intense and extreme conditions. 

3. Escape routes. Know your Exits.

4. Awareness- eyes, ears, nose. Watch, see, listen, smell. Example: In the office or school and you hear gunshots fired. 

5. Try to stay a  "GRAY" mindset zone. Neutral. Relax. Breathe. A quick assessment of what you need and must do immediately. 

6. Active Shooters typically bust through doors in schools, office buildings, etc with a fury of bullets trying to kill as many people as possible. The first thing to cross through the door is the gun. If you are on either "side" of the door waiting, once the gun comes through it is your moment to grab, fight and battle for control of the weapon. It takes tremendous bravery and courage. This action can save countless lives.

About Rob Fletcher 
Rob Fletcher is listed in the Who’s Who of Martial Arts and Self Defense. Author, speaker, black belt, self-defense, fitness, and combative tactics instructor. Creator of the sdi7 HIIT Workout (Self Defense in 7 Minutes High-Intensity Interval Training). 

About

Rob has over 30 years in the martial arts and fitness industry. Certified through several leading fitness organizations: Master of Fitness through the ISA(International Sports Sciences Association), IFPA(International Fitness Professionals Association), MMA strength and Conditioning Coach through IHP(Institute of Human Performance) Creator of the sdi7 Safety. Prevention. Awareness. Self Defense Program and the sdi7HIIT Workouts. He is a Black Belt, Self Defense & Fitness expert. A former North American Kickboxing Champion and member of the World Champion US Kickboxing Team. Inducted into the Black Belt Masters Hall of Fame. Recognized for OutstandingMartial Arts Achievement, and Listed in The Who’s Who of Martial Arts. Honored with the Joe LewisPKAEternal Warrior Award. Author of America’s Next Great Trainer Transform Your Life.

