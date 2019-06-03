SimpleLaw Announces Integration with LawPay’s Legal Payment Technology Solution

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SimpleLaw, a leading provider of case and practice management software that streamlines the delivery of legal services, is thrilled to announce it now offers integrated electronic payments powered by LawPay.SimpleLaw’s attorney-users can accept payments in compliance with ABA and IOLTA guidelines with the LawPay integration, and receive straightforward, competitive pricing on transaction fees.“Solving the problems that attorneys and clients face in the delivery of legal services is at the heart of what we do,” said Praveen Medikundam, Esq., co-founder of SimpleLaw and an active attorney. “Adding trust accounting capabilities through our partnership with LawPay simplifies financial management and gives attorneys more of their time back to practice law.”SimpleLaw and LawPay are united in their affinity for simplified, efficient legal technology solutions. As experts in the legal services field, SimpleLaw and LawPay streamline the business side of practicing law so attorneys have more time to deliver legal services.Find out more about how SimpleLaw and LawPay work together to make it simple to manage legal cases and your practice, See how SimpleLaw delivers greater efficiency to your cases and practice.SimpleLaw is provider of legal case and practice management software, founded by attorneys. Committed to helping lawyers and clients efficiently resolve their legal matters, we harness the power of technology to transform the delivery of legal services.About LawPayLawPay was developed specifically to provide a sophisticated payment solution for legal professionals. The LawPay platform contractually protects client funds correctly separating earned and unearned fees and by restricting the ability of any third-party from debiting monies from a trust or IOLTA account. LawPay is available through all 50 state bars and the ABA as a vetted and approved payment solution for the legal industry.



