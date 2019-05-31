R4G Launches Fun Air Travel Reward Escape from LA to Enjoy a Cruise for Good

Must Participate by August 31, 2019 to Earn Reward For Those Who Seek to Experience Life Differently www.CruiseforGood.org Since 1998, Helping Talented Professionals Find Great Jobs They Love www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds from staffing to help fund one nonprofit; and is rewarding referrals to candidates and companies with fun travel.

Join us to help fund a fun cause...enjoy flights to escape from LA and cruise for good.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Cruise for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cruise for Good is a fun travel reward sponsored by staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (RG4) to inspire community participation and help fund The Ed Asner Family Center. Participate before August 31, 2019 to enjoy 2 Round-Trip Flights to Escape from L.A. (or Orange County) to your departure city for Alaska, Caribbean, and Hawaii cruises.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We're making it fun and rewarding for people to participate and help us fund our cause....join us today to experience the Caribbean with Virgin Voyages ....and have the time of your life."How to Earn Flights to Escape from LAMust live in Southern California1) Book a cruise departing in 12 to 24 months with a cruise company or travel agency.2) Participate in Recruiting for Good by introducing a company hiring professional staff in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales positions.3) Recruiting for Good will find the company a new employee. And earn a finder's fee that is shared; R4G donates $1,000 to The Ed Asner Family Center, and rewards $1,000 toward cruise booking. And 2 coach round-trip flights from LA to experience cruises in Alaska, Caribbean, or Hawaii.Carlos Cymerman, adds "Refer your friends to join Recruiting for Good and earn more fun travel rewards..."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com Love to have fun making a difference and travel; simply make referrals to help R4G fund The Ed Asner Family Center and earn travel saving rewards with your favorite brands (Crystal, Disney, Seabourne, Viking, Virgin...and so much more). www.CruiseforGood.org The Ed Asner Family Center’s mission is to promote self-confidence in differently abled individuals and bring balance and wellness to those individuals and their families. Delivering Camp Ed, enrichment programs, and mental health programs. To learn more visit www.edasnerfamilycenter.org



