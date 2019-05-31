King Crimson's 2019 Tour Box 2CD Now Available For Pre-order

King Crimson Tour Box 2019

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, May 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Available as a pre-order now, the 2019 tour box will be available for general purchase at the end of June, as well as all of the 50 King Crimson live shows this year. The popular 2CD set covers all era of King Crimson with extracts from rehearsals, new live recordings, elements from studio recordings, full tracks, alternate takes & finished recordings from 1969-2018, many of which make their first appearance on CD.Pre-order linkInner Knot (US) https://shop.schizoidshop.com/king-crimson---the-elements-tour-box-2019-p1800.aspx The Elements tour box was originally devised specifically as a one-off edition for the 2014 King Crimson tour but has since become an in-demand series with subsequent editions in 2015, 16 & 17 becoming firm sellers. The accompanying booklet features sleeve-notes by co-compiler Sid Smith, photos of memorabilia, full info about the current tour & a number of band & individual photos of the current King Crimson line-up.Full track listingDisc 11 Wind [extract] 1969, Wessex Studios, London. In The Court Of The Crimson King recording sessions.2 21st Century Schizoid Man [Instrumental] From In The Court Of The Crimson King recording sessions.3 Cadence and Cascade [Four vocalists] (Fripp, Sinfield) Original recording 1970 WessexStudios, London with vocal by Gordon Haskell (1970), Greg Lake, (1970), Adrian Belew (1991) Jakko Jakszyk,(2017) From KC50 download series www.dgmlive.com 4 Catfood [Keith Tippett, Piano] 1970 Wessex Studios, London. In The Wake Of Poseidon recording sessions.From www.dgmlive.com Stormy Monday Selection.5 Pictures Of A City [Robert Fripp, guitars] In The Wake Of Poseidon recording sessions. From www.dgmlive.com 6 Lizard Suite Live at Centre Videotron, Quebec City, July 7, 2017. From Lizard Blu-ray disc, Sailors’ Tales boxed set.7 The Letters Live at State Theatre, Minneapolis, June 26, 2017. Previously released on 2017 Royal Package CD set.8 The Talking Drum Live at the Orpheum Theatre, Los Angeles, October 1, 2014. Previously released on 2017 Royal Package CD set.9 Fracture [mostly drums mix] January 1974 AIR Studios, London. From Starless And Bible Black recording sessions. From www.dgmlive.com Stormy Monday Selection.10 Starless [Mellotron extract] Red recording sessions. From www.dgmlive.com Stormy Monday Selection.11 Red Live at Falkoner, Copenhagen, September 23, 2016. Previously released on 2017 Royal Package CD set.12 Indiscipline Live at Teatro Metropolitan, Mexico City, July, 2017. From Meltdown: Live in Mexico.13 Neurotica Live at Chicago Theater, Chicago, June 28, 2017. From Live in Chicago.14 Three Of A Perfect Pair Live at Nokia Theater, New York, August 2008. Taken from Heaven & Earth boxed set.Tracks 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10 previously unreleased on CDDisc 21 Inner Garden [complete] 1994, Real World, Bath. THRAK recording sessions. Taken from the JurassiKc THRAK CD in the THRAK boxed set.ProjeKcts Suite:2 4 ii 1[ProjeKct One] Live at the Jazz Cafe, London, December 4, 1997. Taken from Heaven & Earth boxed set.3 VROOOM [ProjeKct Two] Live at Pearl Street, Northampton, July 1, 1998. From the Heaven & Earth boxed set ProjeKcts Vol.2 Blu-ray disc.4 Seizure [ProjeKct Three] Live at Antone's, Austin, March 25, 1999. From the Heaven & Earth boxed set ProjeKcts Vol.1 Blu-ray disc.5 ProjeKction [ProjeKct Four] Live at the Crystal Ballroom, Portland, October 30, 1998. From the Heaven & Earth boxed set ProjeKcts Vol.1 Blu-ray disc.6 The ConstruKction Of Light Live at the Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, November 26, 2015. Previously released on 2017 Royal Package CD set.Sus-Tayn-Z Suite:7 Sus-Tayn-Z I8 Sus-Tayn-Z II9 Sus-Tayn-Z IIIAugust 2002, The Tracking Room, Nashville. The Power To Believe recording sessions.Taken from The Power To Believe Tour Box (2003).10 The Light of Day (Jakszyk, Fripp, Collins) November 25, 2009 DGM Soundworld, SilesiaSound. A Scarcity of Miracles recording sessions. From www.dgmlive.com Stormy Monday Selection.Radical Action Suite:11 Radical Action I (Fripp) Live at Auditorium Cavea, Rome, July 22, 2018. From the forthcomingLive in Rome album.12 Radical Action III (Fripp) Live at Auditorium Cavea, Rome, July 22, 2018. From the forthcomingLive in Rome album.13 Level 5 (Belew, Fripp, Gunn, Mastelotto) Live at Auditorium Cavea, Rome, July 22, 2018.From the forthcoming Live in Rome album.Tracks 1, 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 13 previously unreleased on CDFor more information: www.dgmlive.com Press inquiries:



