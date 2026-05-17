Prog Duo The Vegetarians Release New Album ‘Ampersand On The Beach’

The Vegetarians - Ampersand On The Beach Hans Annellsson Photo John Tabacco

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vegetarians are a Swedish-American duo consisting of Hans Annellsson, composer & musician from Sweden, and composer & songwriter John Tabacco from Long Island, NY. Their eagerly anticipated new album includes a 48-minute suite called “Ampersand On The Beach”. Stylistically, the music is a mix of Prog Rock & Classic Rock. “Ampersand On The Beach” released on Spotify April 17.Says Hans, “For the past year and a half we have released one single per month, often including two songs mimicking an A-side and a B-side (like in the good old vinyl days).When the time came to do the new album we picked the ten best songs, which form the first part of the album, and then took the remaining songs and put them together as a suite, adding interludes, transitions and themes for the continuity of the piece. Anybody familiar with Genesis “Suppers Ready” will get the picture.Hans Annellsson: Composer & musician from Sweden. On the Annellssongs label Hans has released both music in Swedish, with The Vegetarians in English, and some instrumental music. The instrumental music is available on the albums “Louisiana”, “Zenotation”, “Q&A with Gerry Fialka”, “A Pirate In Ambient Waters”, & “Scenes & Takes”. Being a massive Frank Zappa fan Hans got permission from Frank, before he went on his last tour, to release a Swedish version of “Penis Dimension.” That version can be found on an album called “Från A Till Ö” by Hans and Mats Öberg. Hans also produced Mats Öberg’s album “Frankful,” solo piano renditions of the music of Frank Zappa and “Frank Zappa for Prepared Piano”.John Tabacco: American composer, singer songwriter, engineer, multi-instrumentalist, and graphic artist. He is co-founder of SA3 (a proprietary analog to digital conversion technology for sound and video) and has engineered /mixed and mastered music for the past 40 years. The president of Modern Voices Digital Distribution – distributed by The Orchard a Division of Sony Music Entertainment.Tracks:1. Make Earth Great Again (3:53)2. Living For (3:38)3. East Pomona Nights (3:07)4. Shootin’ At The Moon (3:02)5. King Ludwig’s Tune (2:48)6. Don’t Call Me Your Fool (4:10)7. A Calm Has Taken Over (3:27)8. Lust Dynamite (3:11)9. The Greatest Story (3:35)10. Songs Of Yesterday (5:34)11. Ampersand On The Beach (48:37)All songs composed by Hans Annellsson & John Tabacco except track 8 by Annellsson-Tabacco-Pomes.Liner Notes:Produced by Hans AnnellssonPerformed by Hans Annellsson & John Tabacco with the help of the following fine musicians:Lead guitar – Jonathan Mehler, Chris Pati, Jimmy Ågren, Pelle Jernryd & Olle HelgessonBass guitar – Gustaf Hielm & Sven BornemarkKeyboards – Roger AltenstamHarmony vox – Bobby Halvorson, Robin Schell, Lovisa Laine, Alexandra Hamnede,Johan Pihleke & Robson DiemFor more information: http://www.annellssongs.com/ The Vegetarians on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063471005376 To purchase: https://thevegetarians.bandcamp.com/album/ampersand-on-the-beach Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/6Tg6lJdXzqPPCdsHfzRSMY?si=uzpuembXQl-5O0REhuEwsA Press inquiries:

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