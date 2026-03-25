90’s Rock Band Nuclear Valdez To Release Expanded Double CD of 'Present from the Past' April 10

Nuclear Valdez - Present from the Past

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nuclear Valdez announces the release of a newly remastered and expanded edition of their album Present from the Past on April 10, 2026. Originally released on vinyl in 2017, this enhanced, 25-song follow-up includes 14 new, previously unreleased demos from the Nuclear Valdez archives. They’ve been beautifully remastered to benefit from the CD listening experience.The Digipak also includes an 8-page booklet featuring photos from the past, and a tribute to their friend and manager, John Tovar, who was instrumental in their signing with Epic and the national success of bands including The Mavericks and Marilyn Manson, among others.Artist Biography:Nuclear Valdez is an all-Hispanic band formed in Miami in 1985. Vocalist Fro Sosa is Dominican; bassist Juan Diaz, guitarist Jorge Barcala, and drummer Robert Slade LeMont are Cuban. The band quickly became a prominent force in the local music scene, which garnered them a record deal with Epic. Their manager, John Tovar, had the band back Raul Malo on live shows when he was creating The Mavericks. Fro played the keyboard hook and Jorge played the guitar solo on Exposé’s “Point of No Return” (1987), and Fro also played the keyboard hook on Pet Shop Boys’ “Domino Dancing” (1988).Nuclear Valdez gained national attention with their 1989 debut album, I Am I. They also got noticed for their performance on MTV Unplugged with The Alarm. Their second release, Dream Another Dream, expanded their audience with the single “Shelter.” Following a hiatus, the band returned in 2002 with their third studio album, In a Minute All Could Change, marking a shift toward a heavier, grunge-influenced sound. In 2017, Present from the Past arrived with 8 remastered songs on vinyl leading to the complete 25 song “Deluxe” release in 2026.DISC ONEThe Vinyl:1. Give Up on You* 4:052. Trapped In Time** 5:043. Queen 4:434. A Tear for a Smile 3:385. Nineteen 6:406. Come Inside* 4:547. Rose-Colored Glasses 4:198. Dead Siobhan 3:57Bonus from 2017 LIVE:9. Summer – Live 4:5710. Hope – Live 4:5211. Run Through the Fields – Live 4:45DISC TWOBonus Demos:1. Depending on You* 3:432. Forgotten Yellow Cowboy 4:323. Running Red Lights 5:444. I Found Out** 3:185. Candle 5:496. The Boy Within* 4:567. Memories and Desire 3:008. Out of My Head 4:199. A Simple Light* 6:1910. Open Your Eyes* 5:0011. Chances* 3:4412. Mad About You 5:3513. Midsummer Nights* 2:2114. Listen* 3:57All songs written by Nuclear Valdez except (*) written by Fro Sosa and(**) by Fro Sosa and Juan Diaz.Personnel:FRO SOSA – Vocals, GuitarsJUAN DIAZ – Bass, VocalsJORGE BARCALA – Guitars, VocalsROBERT SLADE LEMONT – Drums, VocalsOrder Present from the Past: https://recordstoreday.com/UPC/762184628226 For more information:Contact:Sinical Records, LLCRoland Alvarez 305-505-3310roland@sinicalrecords.comPress inquiries:

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