LAMusArt Offers Tuition-Free Music Ensemble Studies to East LA This Summer

LAMusArt Tuition Free Ensemble Choir

The 2019 summer season program includes Mariachi, Choir, Jazz, Orchestra and Strings beginner and advanced ensembles.

Joining a music ensemble and engaging in creative learning on a continual basis has really helped a lot of these kids gain confidence.” — Ensembles Director Austin Chanu

EAST LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles Music and Art School (LAMusArt) announces the 2019 summer season of its Tuition-Free Music Ensembles program, featuring five student groups (ages 7-21). The Tuition-Free Music Ensembles program includes the Mariachi Ensemble, the Choir, the Jazz Ensemble, the Orchestra and the Strings beginner and advanced ensemble. Each ensemble rehearses weekly for up to 2 hours depending on the ensemble, usually on Saturdays.

The Tuition-Free Music Ensembles Program began over a decade ago in response to the need for affordable, high-quality music education in the East Los Angeles community. With funding for public school arts programs cut by nearly 60% in 2010, LAMusArt felt a responsibility to replenish those lost programs, especially during non-school hours when students need stimulation and care the most. “Joining a music ensemble and engaging in creative learning on a continual basis has really helped a lot of these kids gain confidence. I’ve seen them grow since I started four years ago. Many of them start in one ensemble and end up joining two or three more programs at the school, which is what we love to see. The more participation, the better!,” says Ensembles Director Austin Chanu, who leads the Choir, Orchestra, and the Jazz Ensemble program.

All five sectors of the Tuition-Free Music Ensembles are offered to students free of tuition payments and student do not need to be enrolled in any other courses at LAMusArt to join. The Mariachi, Choir and Strings ensembles accept students starting at age 7, while the Jazz Ensemble and Youth Orchestra accept students beginning at age 14.

LAMusArt’s Tuition-Free Music Ensembles not only provide crucial arts learning, but offer performances opportunities for students and community members to benefit from. LAMusArt ensembles have performed at venues and events all over Los Angeles including East Los Angeles College, Santa Fe Springs Arts Festival, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles, the Millenium Biltmore, and the Grammy Museum at LA Live.

Tuition-Free programs are funded in part by the Thomas and Dorothy Leavey Foundation, Colburn Foundation, the California Arts Council, and the LA County Arts Commission.

For more information on enrollment, please call LAMusArt at 323-262-7734 or visit the webpage www.LAMusArt.org/Music. Summer hours begin June 1, 2019.





