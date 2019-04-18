Financial Literacy Rocks Pontiac All Week Long - Come Rock with Us to Empower Pontiac's Youth Through Music

Funding the Future's GOODING & The Reminders perform a song composed with Accent Pontiac youth about financial literacy at Rock 'n' Art$ at The Strand on 5/3.

PONTIAC, MI, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accent Pontiac partners with Funding the Future to facilitate a week-long composing workshop with a financial literacy focus culminating in the Rock ‘n’ Art$ family-friendly concert on Friday, May 3rd at 7:30 p.m. at the Flagstar Strand Theatre. The event provides students and their families critical financial literacy concepts inspiring financial focus and growth through music and the arts.

Funding the Future’s rock band GOODING and hip hop group The Reminders will work under the musical direction of Dan Trahey to write a song with Accent Pontiac students about making smart financial decisions. They are using art created by Pontiac students for the Andy Meisner Financial Literacy Multimedia Art Contest as relatable inspiration.

“Accent Pontiac provides a vibrant, learning environment that enables us to further open up our programming to younger youth who are ready to start incorporating financial literacy concepts into their daily lives,” shared Funding the Future’s CEO Carolyn Powell. “Learning through music is fun and we can make an incredible impact by making music with this original composition!”

Funding the Future is known for its innovative approach of using a live musical concert to get students to pay attention to a straight-from-the-heart personal finance lesson that follows. In addition to the afternoon composing sessions, GOODING and The Reminders will be visiting area middle and high schools throughout the week to share the Funding the Future magic.

“We are proud to partner with FTF to bring their unique, collaborative teaching approach to Accent Pontiac with such an urgent message that is never too early to learn,” said Accent Pontiac’s Executive Director Tina Rowan. “Plus, using artwork created by high school students in our community makes the message relevant to our youth.”

The inspiration art pieces are selected from Oakland County Treasurer Andy Meisner’s annual Financial Literacy Multimedia Art Contest for Oakland County high school students. This is the first year that the winner’s artwork will serve as inspiration for a musical composition.

The inspiring work will be debuted Friday, May 3rd at 7:30 p.m. at Rock ‘n’ Art$ during the Pontiac Arts Crawl at the historic Flagstar Strand Theatre. The artists will perform with the youth musicians and then headline sets of their own. Tickets are only $10, and all proceeds benefit Funding the Future and Accent Pontiac.

To buy tickets, please click here: http://bit.ly/FTF-AP_RocknArts

To volunteer for the event, please click here: http://bit.ly/RocknArtsVolunteer



FUNDING THE FUTURE

Funding for the Future is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that brings musical artists to different middle and high schools, student groups, and kid-oriented organizations to provide a free, engaging live concert followed by a crucial and impactful lesson in financial literacy. Since FTF launched in 2014 in Wyoming, it has provided nearly 150,000 students in 34 states and 4 Canadian provinces with essential financial literacy tools. FTF believes all youth can learn critical financial skills, define their future, and obtain professional and personal success. Learn more at www.fundingthefuturelive.org.

ACCENT PONTIAC

Accent Pontiac is an El Sistema-inspired music program in Pontiac, MI, and uses music as a vehicle for social change. A partner with the Pontiac School District since 2016, Accent Pontiac currently serves over 250 students each week with free during and after-school music classes. Participating students receive up to four days per week of after-school music classes, including instruction on percussion, brass, and woodwind instruments. Accent Pontiac is dedicated to the belief that all students deserve equitable access to a robust music education. Learn more at www.accentpontiac.org.



CONTACT:

Sharon Jennings

Funding The Future

sharon.jennings@fundingthefuturelive.org

323-839-5903

Tina Rowan

Accent Pontiac

trowan@accentpontiac.org

248-847-3420



