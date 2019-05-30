HCTTF and Leading Industry Groups Urge CMS to Expand Next Generation ACO Model
“Current Next Generation ACOs have proven that this model saves money and improves the quality of care for patients,” said Jeff Micklos, Executive Director, HCTTF. “Models that have been tested and proven to reduce costs and improve quality should be expanded and made into a permanent option. Medicare’s Next Gen ACO program is ready for this next step.”
The Task Force and undersigned organizations share the agency’s commitment to creating a healthcare system that delivers high quality, coordinated care to all patients.
Read the full letter here.
THE FOLLOWING ORGANIZATIONS SUPPORT THIS LETTER
American Academy of Family Physicians • American College of Physicians • AMGA • America’s Physician Groups • Health Care Transformation Task Force • Medical Group Management Association • National Association of ACOs • Next Generation ACO Coalition • Partnership to Empower Physician-Led Care • Premier
