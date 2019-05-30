HCTTF and Leading Industry Groups Urge CMS to Expand Next Generation ACO Model

“Models that have been tested and proven to reduce costs and improve quality should be expanded and made into a permanent option. Medicare’s Next Gen ACO program is ready for this next step.” ” — Jeff Micklos, Executive Director, HCTTF

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force) and other health care industry leaders today called on the Department of Health and Human Services to expand the duration and scope of the Next Generation ACO model to be a permanent, voluntary offering in the alternative payment model portfolio. The organizations believe there is sufficient evidence of the model successfully meeting the necessary legal standard to expand its duration and scope.“Current Next Generation ACOs have proven that this model saves money and improves the quality of care for patients,” said Jeff Micklos, Executive Director, HCTTF. “Models that have been tested and proven to reduce costs and improve quality should be expanded and made into a permanent option. Medicare’s Next Gen ACO program is ready for this next step.”The Task Force and undersigned organizations share the agency’s commitment to creating a healthcare system that delivers high quality, coordinated care to all patients.Read the full letter here THE FOLLOWING ORGANIZATIONS SUPPORT THIS LETTERAmerican Academy of Family Physicians • American College of Physicians • AMGA • America’s Physician Groups • Health Care Transformation Task Force • Medical Group Management Association • National Association of ACOs • Next Generation ACO Coalition • Partnership to Empower Physician-Led Care • Premier



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.