Crane Worldwide Logistics Announces New Office in Belgium

Fons De Haan, Country Manager Belgium

New Brussels Facility to Accommodate Expansion in the Region

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crane Worldwide Logistics, a leading supply chain solutions company, today announced that they have opened a new facility in Machelen , Belgium located next to Brussels International Airport with Fons de Haan as Managing Director.Belgium is strategically positioned as a key gateway for both airfreight and ocean freight activities, making it a centralized logistics location to enable Crane Worldwide Logistics to expand its footprint in Europe. Services in Belgium will include a full suite of supply chain solutions, including air import, air export, distribution, warehousing, compliance, customs, national/international ground transport, as well as white-glove delivery services. Ocean services include ocean exports, ocean imports, FCL/LCL/Reefers/special cargo, in addition to customs brokerage.“Belgium is an incredibly important market for us given its location to other leading countries in Europe,” said Marco Nazzari, Regional Vice President, EMEIA. “Given Fons de Haan’s significant experience in the industry, we are poised to deliver success for our clients from the start and continue to expand upon our presence in the region.”“Our focus on growing our presence in Europe is a direct response to our client’s feedback on their future requirements. We recognize that being strategically located in Belgium will add value, not only to existing clients, but expand upon our geographical spread to those clients in Europe who are keen to include an additional logistics partner to their current supply chain,” adds John Magee , President and CEO of Crane Worldwide Logistics.About Crane Worldwide LogisticsCrane Worldwide Logistics is a leader in supply chain solutions with 120 locations across 30 countries. With expertise in trade compliance, foreign trade zones and strategic consultative services, Crane Worldwide Logistics continues to develop creative, innovative solutions to improve clients’ supply chain outcomes. Sharing industry expertise as a client advocate, the organization develops robust collaboration in the long term, providing cost-effective and efficient operations. For more information about Crane Worldwide Logistics, please visit www.craneww.com



