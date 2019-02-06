Crane Worldwide Logistics Announces 42% Growth in India

Nimish Shah, Managing Director, India

New Chennai Office Facility to Accommodate Growing Team

LONDON, NEW YORK, UK, February 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crane Worldwide Logistics, a leading supply chain solutions company, today announced that they have moved into a new expanded facility in Chennai, India to accommodate rapid growth in the marketplace. With more than 7% GDP growth annually, India has one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and that is reflective in the shipping and logistics marketplace.Crane Worldwide Logistics has seven offices in India with more than 100 employees. The new Chennai office will accommodate 25 people in both operations and IT. This new facility will provide better communications, interactions and seamless business operations all while offering best-in-class customer solutions across all aspects of freight forwarding and the supply chain, including diverse experience in handling both small and large projects, fragile cargo and time-sensitive cargo. Nimish Shah is the managing director for India and will oversee this new office.“India is an incredibly important market for us. It is the seventh-largest economy in the world and growing faster than any other large economy outside of China. We want to partner with the best in the market and currently have more than eight positions open with less than 1% attrition rate,” said Marco Nazzari, Regional Vice President, EMEIA. “We are very proud of our offering and the upward growth in Chennai resulting in opening a new facility in this southern region.”About Crane Worldwide LogisticsCrane Worldwide Logistics is a leader in supply chain solutions with 120 locations across 26 countries. With expertise in trade compliance, free-trade zones and strategic consultative services, Crane Worldwide Logistics continues to develop creative, innovative solutions to improve clients’ supply chain outcomes. Sharing industry expertise as a client advocate, the organization develops robust collaboration in the long term, providing cost-effective and efficient operations. For more information about Crane Worldwide Logistics, please visit www.craneww.com ###



