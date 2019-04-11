Crane Worldwide Logistics Selected as Carrier of Choice by Electrameccanica

First Shipment Of Revolutionary SOLO Electric Vehicles Arrives In North America

HOUSTON, TEXAS, NY, April 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crane Worldwide Logistics, a leading supply chain solutions company, is pleased to announce that they have been selected as carrier of choice by Electrameccanica Vehicles Corporation, a leading designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles. By leveraging Crane Worldwide Logistics, Electrameccanica will be able to seamlessly ship single-passenger SOLO cars from its manufacturing facility in Chongqing, China to Los Angeles, United States and Vancouver, Canada.When Crane Worldwide Logistics began conversations with Electrameccanica, they immediately recognized the SOLO was an innovative product that required innovative shipping solutions. One key challenge when shipping vehicles is the damage that can incur during the process. Typically, cars are loaded using the roll-on/roll-off method and are exposed to the elements as they are shipped. Crane Worldwide Logistics worked closely with CFR Rinkens to develop a top-of-the line racking system that would be instrumental in shipping multiple cars with little-to-no damage.Crane Worldwide Logistics thought about this assignment differently due to the technical nature of the product. They provided a solution of strapping the cars into a container and providing a rack system that allowed 6-7 cars to be shipped at once in a container. This solution ensured a start-to-finish container shipment that was efficient and protected.“We chose Crane Worldwide Logistics because they showed great care and attention to detail for our shipping needs. They understand our specific requirements and the technicalities of shipping a sustainable vehicle,” said Henry Reisner, Chief Operating Officer of Electrameccanica.“This is an exciting new client for Crane Worldwide Logistics because it required us to think differently and to develop new shipping solutions for a very innovative product,” said Michael Labadie, Vice President of Automotive and Industrial at Crane Worldwide Logistics. “Not only are we able to bring our automotive expertise and creative solutions service to Electrameccanica, but we are able to assist in bringing a green product to market, which aligns with our Crane Cares initiatives.”Electrameccanica is currently ramping up mass production of its SOLO electric vehicle at its Chongqing manufacturing facility in China for delivery of cars to customers in 2019.About Crane Worldwide LogisticsCrane Worldwide Logistics is a leader in supply chain solutions with 120 locations across 30 countries. With expertise in trade compliance, foreign trade zones and strategic consultative services, Crane Worldwide Logistics continues to develop creative, innovative solutions to improve clients’ supply chain outcomes. Sharing industry expertise as a client advocate, the organization develops robust collaboration in the long term, providing cost-effective and efficient operations. For more information about Crane Worldwide Logistics, please visit www.craneww.com About Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.Electrameccanica is a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles. The company designed and manufactures the innovative, all-electric SOLO, a single-passenger vehicle developed to revolutionize the way people commute. Intermeccanica, a subsidiary of Electrameccanica, has successfully been buildinghigh-end specialty cars for 60 years. For more information, visit www.Electrameccanica.com



