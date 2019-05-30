Minority-focused investment fund seeks legacy builders at Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo

Legacy Partners 5280 logo

Building Bridges at the Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C. E. Hutton and Totum Advising Group, two minority-focused business development firms in the legal cannabis industry, seals the deal on their partnership to raise $20m for the Legacy Partners 5280, LP Venture Fund, at the Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo (CWCBE) today at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

The Legacy Partners 5280 Venture Fund will invest in the three most profitable sectors of the cannabis industry; bio-technology, real estate, and technology. Thirty percent of the capital raised will be invested strategically into minority-owned companies in the space.

The Firms are looking forward to identifying the next wave of minority entrepreneurs ready to take on this industry, as well as meeting with like-minded investors looking to help them level the playing field in this burgeoning market.

“Our firms both identify Women, all People of Color, LGBTQ+, Veterans and People living with disabilities as Minorities. These five communities, in my opinion, were very instrumental in the advocacy work that eventually led to state-wide legalization. However, the barriers to entry (access and capital) have prevented most from positioning in this industry. Our team plans to change that narrative starting today.” said C. E. Hutton, President, C E Hutton, LLC.

The capital raise support efforts for the Fund is being led by Heather Lawson-Bradfield, President of Totum Advising Group (TAG), an LGBTQ+ and woman-led cannabis consulting firm based in Tampa, FL.

“It’s an honor for us to be partnered with a visionary like C. E. and to work on this capital raise for Legacy Partners. Just spending a little bit of time examining any cannabis executive team or investor forum in the industry reveals that there is an inexcusable lack of diversity. We’re here to hold out a hand or open a door for our most deeply impacted communities. We expect to meet many like-minded people at this conference who, like us, are seeking to build a legacy,” said Heather Lawson-Bradfield, President of Totum Advising Group, LLC.

About CE Hutton, LLC

C. E. Hutton, LLC, a minority-focused business development and management firm. Although not exclusive to Minorities, we are inclusive to all communities that understand and appreciate the true value that diversity brings to our global society. For more information please visit cehutton.com

About Totum Advising Group, LLC

Totum Advising Group, LLC, is an LGBTQ+ woman-led cannabis consulting firm which specializes in business development and marketing growth strategies. Founded on the principles of integrity, diversity, and inclusion, TAG seeks to lower the barrier of entry for those without ready access to the resources required to succeed in the legal cannabis market. For more information please visit totumadvising.com

