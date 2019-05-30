New York’s Premiere Balloon Retailer, Balloon Kings®, Debuts Franchise Offering At IFE 2019

THE KING OF BALLOON RETAILERS

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Balloon Kings®, a New York-based, full- service balloon retailer specializing in balloon arrangements and décor for events and special occasions, will exhibit at booth #641 during the International Franchise Expo, May 30, 2019 through June 01, 2019 at the Javits Center in New York City. The International Franchise Expo is the largest franchise show of its kind in the country, attracting over 20,000 attendees who experience over 400 national and international franchise opportunities. Balloon Kings® will be showcased as part of the Franchise Growth Solutions LLC pavilion to entrepreneurs and future business owners.A BUSINESS THAT’S BLOWING UPBalloon Kings ® founder, Gene Nifenecker, affectionately known as “King Gene,” is thrilled to bring his concept to a national, and even international, audience. “Everyone knows that it’s not a party without balloons ,’ declares King Gene. “At Balloon Kings®, we take balloon decoration to another level to make any event truly special.” He adds. “We know that the universal appeal of balloon art coupled with a feel-good business that is easy and fun to operate, needs little capital to start, and typically returns high margins will attract entrepreneurs.”THE KING OF BALLOON RETAILERSFrom its website and storefront located on Manhattan’s West Side, Balloon Kings® stocks overs seventy-seven 100% natural bio-degradable latex colors and the largest retail selection of non-allergenic and recyclable mylar foil balloons in the tristate area – many of which are Made in America. Balloon Kings® uses long lasting product from top manufacturers like Qualatex, Anagram and Betallic to make any occasion special: Birthdays, Bar/Bat Mitzvahs, Engagements, Weddings and Anniversaries, Baby Showers, Gender Reveal, Holiday & Seasonal. Balloon Kings® creates custom arrangements for use at trade shows and corporate events, as well as for celebrities such as Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, Dave Chappelle, and Paris Hilton. The professionally trained design team offers both pre-designed balloon creations and custom designs created in collaboration with clients.BALLOON KINGS® AND FGSBalloon Kings® has teamed up with franchise industry expert, Gary Occhiogrosso, founder of Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC, to expand the turnkey Balloon Kings® business model. Franchise Growth Solutions LLC (FGS), is a New York-based strategic marketing and franchise development and sales organization run by franchise industry veteran, Gary Occhiogrosso. Mr. Occhiogrosso was instrumental in the successful launches of nationally recognized brands such as Ranch *1, Desert Moon Fresh Mexican Grille and multi-brand franchisor, TRUFOODS, LLC. FGS routinely uses the IFE to introduce the hottest new franchise opportunities to business-seeking entrepreneurs and multi-unit franchise developers.For more information on franchising please contact Mr. Occhiogrosso at Franchise Growth Solutions, 917.991.2465 or via email at info@frangrow.com###ABOUT BALLOON KINGS®Balloon Kings® is New York’s leading balloon supply company offering custom and off-the-shelf balloon bouquets, arrangements and structures. Balloon Kings® uses only the highest quality products designed for increased color and material choice, durability, longer float time and environmental sensitivity. The Company’s flagship retail operation is located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan and the website is www.balloon-kings.com ABOUT FRANCHISE GROWTH SOLUTIONS, LLCFranchise Growth Solutions, LLC is a strategic planning, franchise development and sales organization offering franchise sales, brand concept and development, strategic planning, real estate and architectural development, vendor management, lead generation, and advertising, marketing and PR including social media. Franchise Growth Solutions’ proven "Coach, Mentor & Grow®" system puts both franchisors and potential franchisees on the fast track to growth. Membership in Franchise Growth Solutions’ client portfolio is by recommendation only.



