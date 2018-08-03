Connecticut-Based Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza To Capitalize On Fast-Casual Food Boom With National Franchise Opportunities
Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza, the Connecticut-based chain that has defined thin crust pizza in Fairfield County, moves to franchise.STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stamford, CT, July 16, 2018 – Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza, the Connecticut-based chain that has defined thin crust pizza in Fairfield County, moves to franchise the regional Riko’s brand nationally, according to founders, Rico Imbrogno and Luigi Cardillo.
A CONNECTICUT FAVORITE
“Pizza is America’s #1 comfort food*,” contends co-founder and brand namesake, Rico Imbrogno. “And, perfect pizza begins with the perfect crust. Not surprisingly, two-thirds of consumers prefer a thin crust pizza.” Business Insider concurs, naming the $45 billion pizza industry the fastest growing segment of all fast-casual restaurants with thin crust and new toppings leading the trends.
A staple for pizza lovers in Fairfield County, CT, Riko’s began with a single location in 2011 on Selleck Street in Stamford. That establishment, famed for its thin crust, hot oil pizza, quickly expanded from a takeout and delivery eatery into an 80-seat full service dining spot. A second location with a full bar area was added in 2016 on Hope Street in Stamford. A third Fairfield County “Express” version opened in 2018 on Connecticut Avenue in Norwalk, CT. Each offers a complete menu of high quality thin crust pizzas, salads, chicken wings. www.rikospizza.com
FRANCHISES NOW AVAILABLE
Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza has teamed with franchise industry expert, Gary Occhiogrosso, founder of Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC, to expand the turnkey Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza casual QSR (quick service restaurant) business model from 3 locations in 2018 to 15 locations by 2020. Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza franchises are currently available in CT, RI, NY, NJ, and along the Eastern Seaboard
Mr. Occhiogrosso has over 30 years’ experience in franchise development and sales, and was integral to the success of nationally recognized brands including
Ranch *1, Desert Moon Fresh Mexican Grille, and those found under the multi-brand franchisor, TRUFOODS, LLC.
ABOUT RIKO’S THIN CRUST PIZZA
Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza is a chain of “new generation” pizzerias located in Fairfield County, CT. Using a recipe handed down for generations; Riko’s offers authentic Italian fare using the highest quality and fresh ingredients. Known for its thin crust pizza, Riko’s also offers a full complement of salads, wings and other menu items. www.rikospizza.com
ABOUT FRANCHISE GROWTH SOLUTIONS, LLC
Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC is a strategic planning, franchise development and sales organization offering franchise sales, brand concept and development, strategic planning, real estate and architectural development, vendor management, lead generation, advertising, marketing and PR including social media. Franchise Growth Solutions’ proven "Coach, Mentor & Grow®" system puts both franchisors and potential franchisees on the fast track to growth. Membership in Franchise Growth Solutions’ client portfolio is by recommendation only. www.frangrow.com Offer by prospectus only.
