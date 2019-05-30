CONNECTICUT FAVORITE, RIKO’S® THIN CRUST PIZZA, DEBUTS FRANCHISE OFFERING AT IFE 2019

Stamford Chain Utilizes Appeal of the International Franchise Expo to Reach Entrepreneurs

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- –Riko’s® Thin Crust Pizza , the Connecticut-based chain that has defined thin crust pizza in Fairfield County for over 10 years, and recently expanded to Long Island, will exhibit at booth #647 during the International Franchise Expo, May 30, 2019 through June 01, 2019 at the Javits Center in New York City. The International Franchise Expo is the largest franchise show of its kind in the country, attracting over 20,000 attendees who experience over 400 national and international franchise opportunities. Riko’s® Thin Crust Pizza will be showcased as part of the Franchise Growth Solutions LLC pavilion to entrepreneurs and future business owners.AMERICA’S FAVORITE FOOD OFFERS UNIVERSAL APPEAL*Riko’s® founders, Rico Imbrogno and Luigi Cardillo, are excited to bring their concept to a national, and even international, audience. “We’ve been flattered and excited by the response to the Riko’s® Thin Crust Pizza from local Tri-State entrepreneurs, “ Luigi reports. “Bringing Riko’s ® turnkey system of fresh food and time honored recipes, rustic décor and attentive service, and affordable prices with a neighborhood feel to an even larger audience is sure to help us grow exponentially.”RIKO’S® THIN CRUST PIZZA CONCEPTA staple for generations of pizza lovers in Fairfield County, CT, Riko’s® began with a single location in 2011 on Selleck Street in Stamford. That establishment, famed for its thin crust, hot oil pizza, quickly expanded from a takeout and delivery eatery into an 80-seat full service dining spot. A second location with a full bar area was added in 2016 on Hope Street in Stamford. A third Fairfield County take out/delivery, dine-in fast casual restaurant location opened in 2018 on Connecticut Avenue in Norwalk, CT. Each offers a complete menu of high quality thin crust pizzas, salads, chicken wings. The new Long Island location will be the fourth Riko’s® branded restaurant in the Northeast.Franchise Growth Solutions LLC (FGS), is a New York-based strategic marketing and franchise development and sales organization run by franchise industry veteran, Gary Occhiogrosso. Mr. Occhiogrosso was instrumental in the successful launches of nationally recognized brands such as Ranch *1, Desert Moon Fresh Mexican Grille and multi-brand franchisor, TRUFOODS, LLC. FGS routinely uses the IFE to introduce the hottest new franchise opportunities to business-seeking entrepreneurs and multi-unit franchise developers.For more information on franchising please contact Mr. Occhiogrosso at Franchise Growth Solutions, 917.991.2465 or via email at info@frangrow.com*Source: Harris Poll 2018###ABOUT RIKO’S® THIN CRUST PIZZARiko’s® Pizza is a thin crust pizzeria located in Fairfield County, CT. Riko’s® strives to serve the highest quality thin crust pizza with a complement of salads, wings and other menu items, using quality ingredients. Riko’s® Pizza’s goal is to enrich the lives of our guests, our employees and community. We achieve this through superior quality food, treating our employees and customers like family. We take an active role in our community supporting philanthropic endeavors.ABOUT FRANCHISE GROWTH SOLUTIONS, LLCFranchise Growth Solutions, LLC is a strategic planning, franchise development and sales organization offering franchise sales, brand concept and development, strategic planning, real estate and architectural development, vendor management, lead generation, and advertising, marketing and PR including social media. Franchise Growth Solutions’ proven "Coach, Mentor & Grow®" system puts both franchisors and potential franchisees on the fast track to growth. Membership in Franchise Growth Solutions’ client portfolio is by recommendation only.



