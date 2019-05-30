Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Completes 20,842 SF Sale to AOC Auto Parts

AOC Auto Parts Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lynann Pinkham of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. represented LSCC Holdings, LLC (Seller) in the sale of 14342 Northwest Blvd to Arnold Brothers Properties, LP (Buyer). This 20,842 SF building formerly operated as Lone Star Country Store for 10 years. Matthew Cravey , President of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc., represented the Buyer in the sale. Established in 1939 in Corpus Christi, TX, Arnold Oil Company has been serving south Texas with the lubes and automotive parts for over 70 years. In addition to being used for the sale of auto parts and supplies, they have built out a training room. This will be used to train on proper use and installation of the parts.About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.Cravey Real Estate Services is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We sell, lease, and manage Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land, and Investment Properties in Texas. To learn more, visit our website at https://craveyrealestate.com/

