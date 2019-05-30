2019 Marks Seven Years of Support for Lerner and Rowe of the Annual Code:Red Heat Relief Campaign

Lerner and Rowe partners up to help lessen heat related injuries and deaths among homeless and disadvantaged in Phoenix.

Together it is possible to help more of those in need. That is why we continue to support the Phoenix Rescue Mission's Code:Red Heat Relief Campaign and their life-saving efforts.” — Kevin Rowe, ESQ.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, the law offices of Lerner and Rowe will host Code:Red Heat Relief water bottle drop-off locations for the Phoenix Rescue Mission. Furthermore, the Phoenix-based law firm donated $7,500 directly to the rescue mission in support of their annual heat relief campaign. And because of the well known dangers that hot Arizona summers present to Arizona homeless community members, they also agreed to contribute additional funds up to $5,000 towards 98 KUPD’s Operation Hydration. In fact, Operation Hydration also benefits Phoenix Rescue Mission’s Code:Red Heat Relief campaign.

Financial donations given to the mission’s heat relief campaign will be used towards covering costs for: air-conditioned relief, fresh water, nutritious food, sunscreen, clean change of clothes, Summer Hope totes, and more.

“An average of 132 people die from excessive heat in Arizona each year. After reading this statistic on the Phoenix Rescue Mission’s website, it drives home just how important the Phoenix Rescue Mission’s Code:Red Heat Relief campaign, Operation Hydration, and all of the other individual and business contributions are to helping the homeless and disadvantaged members of our community make it through the hot summer months,” said Kevin Rowe. “Together it is possible to help more of those in need. That is why we continue to support the mission and their life-saving efforts.“

Please contact Cindy Ernst with any questions about the Lerner and Rowe drop off locations by dialing 602-977-1900. Learn more about 98 KUPD’s Operation Hydration. by filling out a contact form online at http://98kupd.com/operation-hydration.

- More about Lerner and Rowe -

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm in representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Nevada, California, Illinois, Indiana, Arizona, New Mexico, and Tennessee. The law firm’s continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.

For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.

For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys, please call (602) 977-1900. To learn more about their Arizona criminal defense and bankruptcy law firm, Lerner and Rowe Law Group, call (602) 667-7777, or visit lernerandrowelawgroup.com.

To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter, or become a fan of its Facebook page. Also, visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the many other community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.

###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.