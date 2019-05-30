NY Chamber Leaders Call Bill de Blasio “The Most Anti-Small Business Mayor in New York City History"

NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , May 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASENew York, May, 29th, 2019 - On Thursday, May 30th, 2019 at 11 am key leaders from the small business community and elected officials will be holding a Press conference on the steps of City Hall speaking in favor of the “Small Business Jobs Survival Act” and highlighting Mayor Bill de Blasio’s record and failure to address the small business crisis.“Bill de Blasio is the most anti-small business Mayor in the history of New York City,” Frank Garcia CEO of the New York State Coalition of Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said. “We are losing 50-60 small business a week in NYC.” “Trump’s Department of Commerce has been a better friend of Latino Small businesses than Bill de Blasio,” Garcia said. “If the Mayor wants to be President, he needs to support the Small Business Jobs Survival Act.”“Mayor de Blasio has abandoned our small businesses,” Frank Garcia declared. “How can you run for President when you have his horrible record on small business? Small Business is the biggest employer of immigrants in NYC and has always been the key to the American Dream. You can’t say you are pro-immigrant if you aren’t pro-small business.”Community leaders will be calling upon City Council Speaker Corey Johnson to move the Small Business Jobs Survival Act to the floor for a vote.About Friends of SBJSAFriends of SBJSA is a citywide coalition of activists and organizations founded by David Eisenbach to pass the Small Business Jobs Survival Act. www.sbjsa.com About New York State Coalition of Hispanic Chamber of CommerceWith over 80,000 members, the New York State Coalition of Hispanic Chambers of Commerce (NYSCHCC) is one of the United States' premier business membership organizations. We are a coalition of members, with over 26 Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, sole proprietors, partnerships, multinational corporations, and the small mom and pop businesses that drive this great nation’s economy. http://www.nyschchamber.com/about



