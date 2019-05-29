John Marshall Law School IP Director Daryl Lim Joins Two Prestigious IP Boards

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS , UNITED STATES, May 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professor Daryl Lim, Director of the Center for IP, Information & Privacy Law at The John Marshall Law School, has been invited to serve on the board of the Intellectual Property Law Association of Chicago. He has also been appointed to the European Science Foundation’s College of Expert Reviewers.Lim was elected on May 9 at the annual meeting of the Intellectual Property Law Association of Chicago to serve on its Board of Managers. Founded in Chicago as the “Patent Law Association” in 1884, IPLAC is the oldest IP law association in the U.S. IPLAC's more than 1,000 members represent the spectrum of the IP law profession, including attorneys in private and corporate practice, law professors, paralegals, law students and other IP law professionals. IPLAC also has approximately 30 honorary members from the federal judiciary.Separately, the European Science Foundation recently appointed Lim to its College of Expert Reviewers. Based in Strasbourg, France, the College is a quality-driven network of internationally recognized experts that cover the full spectrum of the scientific landscape, including the humanities, economics, social sciences, physics, chemistry, mathematics, engineering sciences, earth and environmental sciences, life and biomedical sciences. Expert Reviewers assess and evaluate proposals such as post-doctoral fellowship applications and research projects.“I am honored by the opportunity to serve on IPLAC’s Board of Managers and the Foundations’ College of Expert Reviewers.” Lim said. “These appointments affirm our IP program’s domestic and international prominence. The IPLAC appointment creates another direct link between the law school and attorneys, judges and other legal professions in Chicago, where most of our students work at after graduation.”“The European Science Foundation’s appointment also happens at a timely juncture. With the law school’s planned integration with the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC), these avenues of collaboration will become more commonplace. These links will help us create new synergies between the IP program and allied fields of study at UIC and beyond.”About The John Marshall Law SchoolThe John Marshall Law School, founded in 1899, is an independent law school located in the heart of Chicago's legal, financial and commercial districts. The 2020 U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Graduate Schools ranks John Marshall's Lawyering Skills Program 8th in the nation. Since its inception, John Marshall has been a pioneer in legal education and has been guided by a tradition of diversity, innovation, access and opportunity. In July 2018, The John Marshall Law School and University of Illinois at Chicago Boards of Trustees voted to create UIC John Marshall Law School — Chicago’s first and only public law school. The transaction, which is expected to take effect for Fall 2019, has since received approval from the Illinois Board of Higher Education and acquiescence from the American Bar Association. Learn more at jmls.uic.edu.



