John Marshall Law School Hosts 18th Annual Folsom Lecture on International Business and Trade Law

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS , UNITED STATES, April 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for International Law at The John Marshall Law School in Chicago will host its 18th Annual Folsom Lecture on April 25. The topic of the lecture will be “Trends in International Arbitration & Other Means of Dispute Resolution.”Daniel Girsberger, a founding member of the Faculty of Law of the University of Lucerne and a tenured Professor for Swiss and International Private, Business and Procedural Law, as well as Comparative Law, will deliver the 2019 lecture. Girsberger is also Of Counsel at Wenger & Vieli Ltd., a major Zurich business law firm. Before joining the University of Lucerne, Girsberger taught at the University of Zurich Law School. He has authored many publications focusing on international business law and arbitration.The event will also feature two panelists: Soledad O’Donnell, partner at Mayer Brown, and Kristen Hudson, principal and general counsel at Chuhak & Tecson, P.C. The lecture will focus on alternative means of resolving cross-border disputes, with a focus on international commercial arbitration and other methods of alternative dispute resolution.The Folsom Lecture on International Business and Trade Law is an annual event at John Marshall named after Ralph H. Folsom. Folsom is a professor at the University of San Diego School of Law who teaches antitrust law, international business, NAFTA, European Union Law and international trade law. He is also an adjunct faculty member in John Marshall’s LL.M. in International Business and Trade Law program and serves on John Marshall’s Center for International Law Advisory Board. Every spring, Folsom or another noted academic or practitioner lectures on some aspect of international business and trade law. This lecture series was initiated in 2002. Previous lecture topics include “Piercing the Corporate Veil: A European Perspective,” “Free Trade vs World Trade,” “Trading for National Security: U.S. Free Trade Agreements in the Middle East and North Africa,” and “WTO Regulation of Bilateral Trade Agreements: A Reform Proposal.”About The John Marshall Law SchoolThe John Marshall Law School, founded in 1899, is an independent law school located in the heart of Chicago's legal, financial and commercial districts. The 2020 U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Graduate Schools ranks John Marshall's Lawyering Skills Program 8th in the nation. Since its inception, John Marshall has been a pioneer in legal education and has been guided by a tradition of diversity, innovation, access and opportunity. In July 2018, The John Marshall Law School and University of Illinois at Chicago Boards of Trustees voted to create UIC John Marshall Law School — Chicago’s first and only public law school. The transaction, which is expected to take effect for Fall 2019, has since received approval from the Illinois Board of Higher Education and acquiescence from the American Bar Association. Learn more at jmls.uic.edu.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.