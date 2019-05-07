John Marshall Law School IP Director Daryl Lim Participates in “Davos of IP World”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES , May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professor Daryl Lim participated in the 27th Annual Intellectual Property Law and Policy Conference held at Fordham University School of Law in New York on April 25 and 26 and spoke at the plenary session titled “IP – Past, Present, and Future.”Known as “the Davos of the IP World,” the Conference attracts members of the global IP elite to discuss and find practical solutions to the most important IP issues of the day. This year saw more than 500 registrants at the annual event.Other plenary panel members included World Trade Organization Director of the IP Division, Antony Taubman; International Trademark Association Executive Director Etienne Sanz de Acedo; the European Commission’s Head of Antitrust for Information Technology, Nicholas Banasevic; doyen of the patent bar Donald Dunner; former Register of Copyrights Ralph Oman; and former Managing IP Editor James Nurton.Lim also moderated a session covering issues at the intersection of IP and antitrust law. The panel comprised of Former FTC Chairman Maureen Ohlhausen; FTC IP policy head Suzanne Munck; New York University Law Professor Eleanor Fox; Quinn Emmanuel Partner Tom Pease; Court of Justice for the European Union Référendaire Milan Kristof; and University of Minnesota Law School Professor and blogger Tom Cotter.Lim serves as Director of the Center for IP, Information & Privacy Law at The John Marshall Law School in Chicago. The Conference is organized annually by Fordham Law Professor Hugh Hansen. Dunner and Hansen respectively serve as Chair and Member of John Marshall’s Center for IP, Information & Privacy Law Advisory Board.About The John Marshall Law SchoolThe John Marshall Law School, founded in 1899, is an independent law school located in the heart of Chicago's legal, financial and commercial districts. The 2020 U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Graduate Schools ranks John Marshall's Lawyering Skills Program 8th in the nation. Since its inception, John Marshall has been a pioneer in legal education and has been guided by a tradition of diversity, innovation, access and opportunity. In July 2018, The John Marshall Law School and University of Illinois at Chicago Boards of Trustees voted to create UIC John Marshall Law School — Chicago’s first and only public law school. The transaction, which is expected to take effect for Fall 2019, has since received approval from the Illinois Board of Higher Education and acquiescence from the American Bar Association. Learn more at jmls.uic.edu.



