Second Annual Loyalty360 Top 10 Award Winners Celebrated at Loyalty Expo

The Loyalty360 Top 10 Awards Recognize Loyalty360 Members Across Six Different Categories

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loyalty360 , the association for customer loyalty, has announced the winners of its second annual Loyalty360 Top 10 Awards. The Loyalty360 Top 10 Award winners were recognized as a part of the Loyalty Expo on May 21st in Charlotte.The main objective of the Loyalty360 Top 10 Awards is to recognize Loyalty360 members for their continued commitment to the industry.The awards recognize the top tier of Loyalty360 members across six categories, granting the distinction to ten of the industry’s leading brands, programs, agencies, technologies, influential individuals, and customer loyalty teams.In no order, the winners for the Loyalty360 Top 10 Awards are:Agency:Brierley + PartnersAimiaPrizelogicICF NextLenatiEpsilonBaesman Insights and MarketingKobie MarketingIris ConciseHelloWorldBrand:Celebrity Cruises7-ElevenVerizon WirelessHertzSony RewardsCinemarkLuxotticaBest WesternMcClatchyCraftworksProgram:Wyndham Hotels & ResortsDomino’sFood LionSleep NumberRegal EntertainmentIntercontinental Hotels Group (IHG)Verizon Wireless7-ElevenAlly FinancialAccorInfluential Individuals:Nataki Edwards, AARPAndrea Zaretsky, SephoraGreg Chase, MGM Resorts InternationalMichael Marino, Caesars EntertainmentJimmy Budnik, Overstock.comEliot Hamlisch, Wyndham Hotels & ResortsAndrea Brimmer, Ally FinancialLonnie Mayne, Red Shoes LivingEmily Rudin, CrowdtwistTad Fordyce, EpsilonTechnologies:PaytronixCrowdtwistConfirmitBrierley + PartnershipsEpsilonBaesman Insights and MarketingCheetah DigitalLoyalty MethodsEngage PeopleAkamaiCustomer Loyalty Team:Overstock.comCaesars EntertainmentWestern UnionIntercontinental Hotels Group (IHG)McDonald’sAARPAdidasSephoraLuxotticaCrowdtwistThe Top 10 Awards are awarded based on a variety of criteria. These include award submissions; association involvement; impactful articles, interviews, and features; analyst briefs; technology assessments from internal analysts; and peer feedback on each of the brands, suppliers, and individuals that submitted. All elements were judged by a panel comprised of the Loyalty360 editorial staff, internal analysts, and a group of select Loyalty360 awards judges.“As a trusted resource for the customer loyalty and experience community, we continue to see an increased focus within our association around all facets of customer, channel and brand loyalty,” said Mark Johnson, CEO of Loyalty360. “There are distinct differences in the providers, individuals, brands, and teams that are invested in and dedicated to building customer loyalty. With the Loyalty360 Top 10 Awards, we are proud to recognize Loyalty360 members that have set themselves apart from the pack and have gone above and beyond in their commitment to their customers.”For more information on Loyalty Expo or the Loyalty360 Awards, contact Loyalty360.About Loyalty360Loyalty360 is the only objective community for customer loyalty, which seeks to enable and encourage dialogue among industry leaders. Through a unique blend of content, collaboration, and diverse learning opportunities, we've created a network of brands and technology providers that represent some of the best voices that the customer loyalty industry has to offer. Visit us at Loyalty360.org or follow us @Loyalty360.About Loyalty ExpoLoyalty Expo is a VoC-driven, best-practice-focused customer loyalty and reward conference. Market leaders share their experiences and insights on customer retention strategies and trends. In addition, the Expo provides the knowledge necessary to guide customers on the path to loyalty and has earned a reputation as one of the industry’s premier events. The three-day event is jam-packed with learning and networking opportunities, including over 20 interactive sessions, cocktail receptions and meals in the exhibit hall, marketer-only peer-to-peer roundtables, and product and technology showcase sessions.



