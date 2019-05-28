Loyalty Expo 2019: Inaugural Loyalty360 20 Under 40 Winners Recognized

Loyalty360

The Loyalty360 20 Under 40 Awards recognize those executives that have made significant strides in improving customer experience throughout their careers

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES , May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loyalty360 , The Association for Customer Loyalty, has announced the winners for its inaugural 20 Under 40 Awards, which were awarded in a ceremony on the evening of May 21, during the 2019 Loyalty Expo conference. These awards recognize 20 of the customer loyalty industry’s most accomplished and promising leaders within the Loyalty360 community. The 20 Under 40 Awards recognize those executives that have, individually or as a part of a team, made significant strides in improving customer experience throughout their careers.The winners are as follows:Allie Porter — Domino’sAmy LeBlanc — PrizeLogicChandler Delmas — CinemarkClay Walton-House — LenatiDanielle Beaudoin — HannafordErik Shewalter — StarbucksHeidi Cullen — SephoraIlana Leykekhman — CrowdtwistJessica Printy — Giant Food StoresJimmy Budnik — Overstock.comJulie Roy — DSWKellen Fitzgerald — Tarte CosmeticsKim Welther — Baesman Insights & MarketingKristi Martin — Food LionMichael Marino — Caesars EntertainmentTamara Dickerson — EG-AmericaShinjani Agrawala — LuxotticaAndrew Kelly — ICF NextKevin Fitzpatrick — GamestopMitch Walden — Papa John’s“While Loyalty360 has a series of established awards programs, the 20 Under 40 Awards are unique in that they allow us to recognize individuals within our Loyalty360 membership community that may not be recognized otherwise,” said Mark Johnson, CEO, Loyalty360. “In the first year of the 20 Under 40 Awards, we had the privilege of reviewing a strong group of submissions that called out up-and-coming, driven, and passionate difference-makers in the customer loyalty and customer experience industry. We are proud to recognize these individuals for this year’s 20 Under 40 Awards and look forward to their continued success”.For more information about the Loyalty360 20 Under 40 Awards or Loyalty Expo 2019, contact Carly Stemmer at carlystemmer@loyalty360.org, or visit loyaltyexpo.com.About Loyalty360Loyalty360 is an unbiased, objective, and market-driven association for customer loyalty, which seeks to enable and encourage dialogue among industry leaders. Through a unique blend of content, collaboration, and diverse learning opportunities, we’ve created a network of brands and technology providers that represent some of the best voices that the customer loyalty industry has to offer.About Loyalty ExpoLoyalty Expo is a VoC-driven, best-practice-focused customer loyalty and reward conference. Market leaders share their experiences and insights on customer retention strategies and trends. In addition, the Expo provides the knowledge necessary to guide customers on the path to loyalty and has earned a reputation as one of the industry’s premier events. The three-day event is jam-packed with learning and networking opportunities, including over 20 interactive sessions, cocktail receptions and meals in the exhibit hall, marketer-only peer-to-peer roundtables, and product and technology showcase sessions.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.