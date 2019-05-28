Purplepass Is the Only Ticketing Solution With SMS Marketing

SMS Marketing SMS Marketing Example

79% of smartphone users have their phone on or near them for all but two hours of their waking day; 63% keep it with them for all but one hour.” — Unknown

LA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMS marketing is just another word from text messaging or marketing through texting. It has become a popular way to stay constantly connected to customers, send announcements, and any updates concerning services, discounts, and events.

Purplepass is proud to announce that we implemented our very own SMS messaging tool for our event promoters! Promoters can use SMS not only for marketing and cross promotion of their events, but more importantly, to offer the highest quality customer service possible.This tool is all about being able to reach your customers in a timely matter and guarantees they will see your announcements. One case study through IDC Research report showed that 79% of people 18-44 have their smartphones with them 22 hours a day.

Our SMS Marketing has a feature that allows you to instantly send a text message to all of your customers, ones who opted-in as well as outed-out, announcing to them that the event has been canceled or deleted.Don’t worry if you are out of credits, we got you covered! Purplepass will cover the cost as a courtesy to you. If your event is canceled at the last minute for bad weather, artists etc. we can send a text message for you, updating your customers at the fastest rate possible.

The average open rate of a text message is about 99% while email is only 28-33%. Meaning, this is the fastest way to notify your customers in an event of a cancellation and provide great customer service.

Just like an email list, blog subscriptions and other marketing tactics, your customers have the option to opt in. Opting in is basically a customer giving you permission to receive your direct messages. If a customer is attending your event, they are most likely to opt in to avoid missing out on any information regarding the future events, discounts, cancellations and more.Through your Purplepass account you can create a customized Opt-in message asking them to subscribe, your mission statement and what they will receive through these messages. This should be your longest message.

There are a million reasons why you should consider using this feature for your next event. Below are our top reasons why our event promoters are using our SMS tool:

1. It is a direct channel to customers with guaranteed open rates

2. It increases their customer engagement, and brand awareness

3. The Purplepass account makes it easy to see who opts in

4. It is cheap and easy to use

5. Free cancellation text courtesy of Purplepass!

6. It is a highly popular form of marketing for each event you do

7. You can personalize/customize each message the way you want it

To learn more you can contact us at support@purplepass.com or visit our website at learn.purplepass.com

Purplepass SMS: How it works!



