Condo Manager expands automated features in HOA management software system

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Condo Manager, a leading software provider for managing homeowner and condominium associations, has announced expanded automation features in its core functionality.

The Condo Manager platform is used by over 1000 professional management firms and almost 1500 self managed associations. Their HOA management software was designed exclusively as a community association software system to manage common interest developments and residential community associations.

Today, they have announced new automated features have been added to its system. These features were designed to help improve the daily workflow for users and help reduce manual data entry, which improves the users efficiency and minimizes mistakes which can occur when manually entering tasks and information.

For management companies, these enhancements mean employees can reduce the amount of time needed for basic tasks and free them up to focus on other projects. For self managed communities, this can mean reduced time for volunteer board members or salaried employees saving them time and money.

Some of the new features for the HOA accounting software include payment notifications for homeowner dues payments that are received, automated charges for fines, time tracking for work orders, various reports, lockbox validations, online payments, as well as other various features and improves that have been added to the software.

David Miller, Director of Operations, spoke about the latest updates. “We’re always looking for ways to improve our software and one of the sources for ideas is our existing clients. Many of the updates and enhancements come from their input and feedback.”

He continues, “The latest updates are just a small part in a bigger picture. We have many more exciting updates and changes coming that we are anticipating in the near future.”

About Condo Manager

Founded in 1990, Condo Manager is developed specifically for the community association industry. Condo Manager helps management companies and self-managed homeowner associations by providing custom HOA management software that includes HOA accounting and financial reporting, budgeting, collections, covenant and rule enforcement, maintenance management, homeowner portals, and more. For more information, please visit www.condomanagerusa.com or call (800) 626-1267.



