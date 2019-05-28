Foreigners Journey Live At Plymouth High School

Foreigners Journey Foreigners Journey Plymouth High School

This year’s concert is the 2nd annual benefit for Plymouth High School’s Music Departments with a live performance from sold out band, Foreigners Journey.

So why fight the crowds at a big venue and pay hundreds of dollars for tickets when you can see the next best right here in Plymouth” — Bonnie Holmes

LA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two of the worlds greatest rock bands of the 80's, Foreigner & Journey, are finally brought together for one experience by Foreigners Journey.

Experience the rock ballads Faithfully, Waiting For A Girl Like You & Open Arms, along with rock classics Cold As Ice, Urgent, Hot Blooded, Feels Like The First Time, Jukebox Hero, Separate Ways, Don’t Stop Believin’, Anyway You Want It … and so much more! All performed in their original key and pitch at the benefit concert for Plymouth North and South High School Music Departments.

Foreigners Journey will be performing at the Plymouth Memorial Hall as part of a benefit concert to raise funding to support the music department, educational equipment and much needed supplies for their program.

The concert is scheduled to take place Saturday, October 5th at 7:30 pm EST. There are a range of ticket options and prices to choose from as well as an interactive seating map to select your seats.

Bonnie Holmes, music director at both Plymouth High Schools said “It is a great experience for our music students to learn pop music and to perform with professional musicians with big arena sound and lighting. Last year’s benefit show was a complete success and contributed much needed funds to our music program. The students enjoy learning the music of Beatlemania last year and look forward to this year’s performance and this is a unique and fun way to raise funding for our cause.”

Foreigners Journey is currently on tour, after 10 years of performing together they are still selling out throughout the country!

Get your tickets here or at Shaw’s Markets in Plymouth or by calling 800-316-8559. Event is for all ages, tickets go fast!



