Daytona Beach Golf Community Enjoys a Fast Start to 2019

Riviera Country Club enjoyed a strong spring

Daytona Beach is a 12-month destination, but golf season peaks from January-April when players take advantage great of conditions and temperatures in the 70s.

It was a very strong spring - the best we've had since 2013. We enjoyed improved weather, and we saw new faces for sure.” — Ryan Meyers, General Manager, Riviera Country Club

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA., US, May 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buoyed by good weather and a resurgent reputation as a go-to spot for golf travelers, the Daytona Beach golf community enjoyed a strong first quarter to open 2019.With its idyllic winter weather, Daytona Beach is a 12-month destination, but the golf season peaks from January through April when locals, snowbirds and golf groups take advantage of great conditions and temperatures in the mid-70s.“It was a very strong spring - the best we've had since 2013," said Ryan Meyers, the general manager of Riviera Country Club. “We enjoyed improved weather, and we saw new faces for sure.”Meyers said Riviera was up 15 to 20 percent, and the semi-private club was far from alone in enjoying a strong start to the year.The reasons for Daytona Beach’s increasing popularity with golfers are three-fold: the area is home to nearly 30 outstanding public courses, the value is tremendous, and the location ensures a good time on and off the course.Golf course options are a driving force behind every trip and the Daytona Beach area offers some of Central Florida’s premier layouts, including LPGA International, home of the acclaimed Jones and Hills courses.Off the course, Daytona Beach, home of the “World’s Most Famous Beach,” always delivers a good time whether you’re traveling with family or as part of a group. From the Daytona Beach Ale Trail to waterfront dining, the area has something for every golfer.For more information, visit www.daytonabeach.golf



