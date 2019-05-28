Amaxra achieves 2019 Supplier Diversity Award from Microsoft Corporation

Female-owned Microsoft Partner lauded for understanding crucial business priorities while reinforcing progress toward diversity goals.

REDMOND, WA, US-UNITED STATES, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microsoft Corp. announced the recipients of the 2019 Microsoft Supplier Program (MSP) Excellence Awards. Announced during a ceremony held at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington on May 8, 2019, the MSP Excellence Awards recognize superior performance by Microsoft's top suppliers in sourcing for value, reduced risk, diversity, and more (see Microsoft’s press release announcing award recipients and finalists HERE ). The purpose of the MSP is to establish a compliant, capable, and competitive supply base to deliver increasing value to Microsoft.Amaxra is proud to receive the 2019 Supplier Diversity Award from Microsoft. The award singles out Amaxra among all Microsoft suppliers for a deep commitment to inclusivity while also delivering high impact results that contributes to the overall success of Microsoft."Diversity leads the way," said Rosalyn Arntzen, Founder & CEO of Amaxra. "A modern workplace is one where diverse individuals work together in teams to drive tangible results. Business teams deliver tremendous value from diversity that comes from different cultures, orientations, skills sets, ways of thinking, or abilities. Amaxra takes pride in both our people and our commitment to diversity."Founded in 2007, Amaxra is a woman led and Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certified business management and technology solutions firm. As such, the company is passionate about supporting female entrepreneurs along with professional women in male-dominated industries. Amaxra is driving toward a goal of fuller inclusivity by embracing and supporting all individuals with differing capabilities, varying ages, and individuals who identify as LGBTQ—regardless of their socio-economic status.Amaxra congratulates all the businesses who were recipients or finalists of the 2019 Microsoft Supplier Program (MSP) Excellence Awards in various categories and extends great appreciation to Microsoft for this honor.About AmaxraAmaxra, Inc. located in Redmond WA, is an award-winning consulting and technology solution company that helps companies that range in employee-size from less than 30 to large multi-national corporations. Amaxra helps it's clients to improve their operations, secure their data, and grow their business while ensuring maximum value from their software investment through accurate licensing. The consultants on staff at Amaxra are highly-skilled, energetic and creative specialists in the areas of process improvement, sales and marketing automation, cloud solutions, data security, business intelligence, and more. Amaxra is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner.



