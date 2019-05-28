Softlink Information Centres Wellington Conference next Month

The Liberty 2019 User Group Conference Comes to Wellington NZ on 20th and 21st of June

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wellington NZ Liberty User Group Meeting on the 20th-21st of June is just around the corner.We are excited at the number of attendance confirmations we have received for the Wellington UGMs since registration opened and with only a couple of weeks left before registrations close we anticipate all places will be filled.Our Events page includes the dates, agenda, and the location of our always popular after meeting social event.As is traditional, the Masterclass will be held on the morning of the 21st of June. This year Softlink information Centres will hold a Liberty and illumin roadshow event after the conclusion of the Masterclass.Consisting of two 1 hour sessions, the roadshow is an opportunity for us to show off both Liberty and illumin to library and knowledge centre staff who are unfamiliar with either or both of our library software products. We are proud of our software and look forward to providing interested library staff a window into what our products will offer them.Registration for the Australian Liberty UGM conference in Melbourne on the 8th and 9th of August will remain open until July the 19th and for our Liberty customers in the UK and Europe, registration for the London UGM will open in early July.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.