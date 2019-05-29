New Home Pre-Sales Begin June 9th offered by Windward Village by Pacific Estates in Long Beach

Winward Village by Pacific Estates Manufactured Home Living Space Manufactured Home Interior

New 3 & 4 Bedroom Homes in the low $500,000's. Don't Miss Out on Saving $6,600 at this One Day Only Pre-Sale Event!

"Manufactured Homes are an affordable option to homeownership in Los Angeles County. I sell condos at this price in areas of Los Angeles county with much higher HOA's and a lot less living area"." — Yvette Hitchens, Broker-Associate & Team Lead

LONG BEACH, CA, USA, May 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New home pre-sales one day event, to be held on June 9th at one of Long Beach’s hidden gems, Windward Village, a Planned Unit Development consisting of 304 manufactured homes with no land lease - you own the land. Registration is open now to purchase one of our upcoming homes to be completed by July.

Five homes are offered at the pre-sale event, with pricing starting at $517,900, a discount of $6,600 until June 22nd. (1) 3 bedroom, 2 bath and (4) 4 bedroom, 2 bath homes with an average square footage of 1,600 sq. ft. are available. Each home features comfortably planned living spaces with master suites, modern kitchens and baths with carports for 2-3 vehicles.

According to Yvette Hitchens, Broker-Associate & Team Lead at Windward Village by Pacific Estates, “Manufactured Homes are an affordable option to homeownership in Los Angeles County. I sell condos at this price in areas of Los Angeles county with much higher HOA’s and a lot less living area”.

Homeowners at Windward Village benefit from an incredible lifestyle where they enjoy access to an impressive array of amenities and family friendly community events. Community features include, onsite management, 24-hr guard-controlled access, community club house, library, gym, swimming pool, jacuzzi, billiard room, tennis and basketball court, play area and open green space. The HOA (homeowners association fee) is a very reasonable $244 per month.

This community is approved for VA and FHA mortgage financing. Our preferred lenders will be available to pre-approve buyers wishing to purchase a home. Buyers are encouraged to bring the necessary documentation needed for approval. Details of the lender requirements will be emailed upon registration.

Register now for your information and scheduled tour. For more information call 855-533-4376.

About Windward Village by Pacific Estates

Windward Village by Pacific Estates is a preferred Broker at Windward Village. The team, lead by Yvette Hitchens, Broker-Associate, has the passion, expertise and the local knowledge of neighborhoods in Los Angeles County. We work with buyers, sellers and investors. We have an exceptional reputation for customer care and service and is recognized as a top team for the past 5 years.

About Long Beach, CA

Who wouldn’t fancy owning a new home in a community the is situated in a beach area like Long Beach, California? Communities located along the coastline offer both serenity and a relaxing ocean view. Long Beach is a city on the Pacific Coast of the United Sates, an area of Greater Los Angeles of Southern California.

Coupled with its rich coastal endowment, Long Beach’s economy is strongly built on the Port of Long Beach, one of the largest shipping ports in the world and the second busiest container port. It is home to California State University, Long Beach; the Long Beach Convention Center, the Queen Mary, Aquarium by the Pacific and many waterfront restaurants and places of entertainment.

