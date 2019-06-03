Top Ten Summer Activities at The Houstonian

27-acre resort just minutes from the Galleria area of Houston.

We’ve curated a list of ten activities to ensure the best summer stay. Guests just have to sit back, grab a cocktail and get ready to have some summer fun.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether it is a vacation or a staycation, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is THE spot where guests can check off just about everything on their ultimate summer bucket list. Whether it’s family fun, a romantic getaway or relaxation and luxury, The Houstonian has it all. We’ve rounded up a great top ten list to ensure summer fun for everyone.

1. Beat the Texas heat with 3, temperature-controlled resort style pools. Complete with water slides, waterfalls, a toddler area and poolside service, guests will never want to leave. Insider Tip: Poolside fun ramps up for on July 4th with a party DJ, patriotic cocktails and themed menus.

2. Unleash your inner foodie at one of the 5 restaurants at The Houstonian. Guests are guaranteed to find something delicious for breakfast, lunch, dinner and all the snack times in between. Insider Tip: Make a reservation to dine in TRIBUTE’s wine room – ultimate destination for luxury and delicious food.

3. Work on your beach body at The Houstonian Club. With more than 200 group exercise classes, 35 personal trainers and both indoor and outdoor options, getting in a daily workout has never been easier.

4. Relax and unwind at Trellis Spa, Houston’s only Forbes Four-Star spa. Facial, massage, body wrap – Trellis has it all and is the perfect way to get pampered on vacation.

5. Bring the kids along! Aside from all of the great water activities, hotel guests have access to the Kids Gym, the Bungalow (kids care) and the outdoor playground. The Houstonian also hosts several activities just for kids – who’s up for a Dive in Movie?

6. Cozy up to The Bar for a Texas sized cocktail and some delicious nibbles. Insider Tip: Tacos de Suadero and the Texas Two Step cocktail make for a delightful evening.

7. Take those selfies! The Houstonian is always Instagram ready with 27-acres of stunning property and beautiful photo opportunities both inside or out.

8. Become one with Nature. Explore plants, trees and animals during a Nature Hike along the hotel’s wooded trail on Saturday and Sunday mornings through June 30th.

9. Have a cocktail under the twinkling lights of the century old Live Oak tree. This majestic backdrop is perfect for a romantic pre-dinner drink or a shady spot for the kids to enjoy. Insider Tip: Book an event under the Live Oak tree, it is the perfect space for cocktail parties or even a seated dinner.

10. Savor history and fine dining at The Manor House. A place like no other in Houston, enjoy a meal in this stunning restaurant steeped in Texas history.

Special Offers:

Summertime in Houston

• Best available rate for deluxe accommodations on any day of the week (available now through August 31st)

• Minimum two-night stay

• One, $50 TRIBUTE dinner dining credit to be used during stay

• Late check-out on Sunday evening (if applies to stay)

• Complimentary access to the exclusive Houstonian Club and resort pools

July 4th Getaway

• Best available rate for deluxe accommodations June 30 - July 7

• Two premium cocktails per stay

Family Stay & Play Weekend

Best available rate for deluxe accommodations, Thursday – Sunday, (beginning July 12th)

• Arrival gift of popcorn, candy and and a cuddly Houstonian Buddy stuffed animal for the kids

• One complimentary in-room movie per stay

• Complimentary Saturday morning Nature Hike at The Houstonian (August only)

• Complimentary self-parking

• Late check-out on Sunday evening (if applies to stay)

• Complimentary access to the exclusive Houstonian Club and resort pools

• Add Saturday Nature Hike breakfast with nature craft for only $16+ for adults and $9+ for children. Reserve by calling 713-685-6713.

• Add more to your weekend! See the wonders of space, amazing animals, fascinating science, world-class art and more with Houston CityPASS tickets: https://www.citypass.com/houston



Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020, and is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic, warm and non-intrusive manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its guest rooms, four on-site dining restaurants and two classic hotel bars. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 250 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rock slide, sports lap pool and quiet garden pool. Trellis Spa is a Mediterranean style, 17,000-square-foot facility with 21 treatment rooms, hair and nail salons, and luxurious locker rooms with Jacuzzi and steam rooms, an indoor Float Pool, a Relaxation Lounge with fireplace and a Tranquility Room. One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort and unparalleled guest experience.

