Quality Control Division Expansion Announced by Nelson Construction and Renovations

Nelson Construction and Renovations expands their Quality Control Division as part of their commitment to excellence.

To help alleviate our clients’ fears and ensure we meet and exceed their expectations we have expanded our in-house QC (Quality Control) Division to inspect every phase of construction.” — Greg Nelson, Owner and CEO

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nelson Construction and Renovations (NCR) takes their commitment to excellence another step higher with the expansion of their Quality Control (QC) Division. This in-house division has three departments dedicated to ensuring clients’ construction projects meet and exceed their expectations.

NCR reports that customers are excited about their new custom home, large remodel or home addition project and at the same time are terrified that their project will fall short of their expectations.

“We have very high standards. To help alleviate our clients’ fears and ensure we meet and exceed their expectations we have expanded our QC (Quality Control) Division. Our in-house QC Inspectors inspect every phase of construction that pass building inspection (meaning they meet the building code) to ensure they also meet our standards of quality and workmanship. We also continually train our staff to ensure they are up to date on materials and procedures,” said Greg Nelson, Owner and CEO of Nelson Construction and Renovations.

After each trade phase has been completed (framing, drywall, electric, plumbing, flooring, etc.) and is passed by the building inspector, our Site Superintendent is required to call our QC Inspector for a Trade Inspection.

The superintendent is not permitted to continue with the job until the Trade has been QC inspected and the work is passed.

Coordination is very tight, and they strive to get projects completed on time, so the QC Inspector is on the job site in 24 hours or less to do inspections when needed. Any items found to be below our standards are quickly corrected and finished to our high standards receiving a QC pass.

Another department in the Quality Control Division is correction and training where staff trained to ensure NCR high standards are met.

“At Nelson Construction and Renovations, our overall company goal is to make the environment more beautiful by building completed homes that are safely and beautifully made and exceed our client’s expectations,” continues Nelson.

The results are happy clients. This can be seen in customer reviews and this recent testimonial from a client’s NCR Job Completion Survey, “Nelson took our 20+ year dated Gulf front condo to an open concept and more. High-end design and product is now a ‘design magazine*’ feature condo. We had a great working experience with the team and highly recommend them. We love our ‘new’ home. A big shout out and thank you to the entire Nelson team!” J & B

About Nelson Construction & Renovations

Nelson Construction & Renovations, a family business founded in 2006, is a design-build company that specializes in high-end residential construction including new-builds, home additions, large remodels, and light commercial properties. With headquarters in Clearwater, Florida, they serve homeowners all over Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties. They are an award-winning member of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), a 4-time recipient of Best of Houzz award and have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information, visit their website at www.nelsonconstructionrenos.com or call (727) 596-9006. You may also visit their office at 1174 Court Street in Clearwater.

