Stealth Announces XST Trading Contest on Vinex Cryptocurrency Exchange

Stealth XST

A total of 10,000 XST will be awarded to top traders on Vinex.Network

DOVER, DE, USA, May 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stealth R&D LLC is pleased to announce a new trading contest being hosted on Vinex Network, awarding XST tokens to the top traders based on volume over the 3-day contest period.Stealth’s proprietary blockchain was launched in 2014, and their lead developer, Dr. James Stroud, recently presented at Consensus New York, discussing their latest development milestones, including their new proof-of-stake consensus protocols.Quantum Proof-of-Stake (qPoS) is the new groundbreaking technology behind the Stealth cryptocurrency. QPoS represents a key breakthrough to achieve the so-called holy grail of crypto: fast, feeless and private transactions on a platform scalable to thousands of transactions per second.To participate in the contest, individuals simply trade on Vinex Network Exchange and become their Top Traders in terms of Trading Volume. Trading Contest results will be on the Live Leaderboard, which will be continuously updated on Vinex Network Exchange!The contest period is from 27 May 00:00:00 to 31 May 2019 23:59:59 (GMT+8), and users will be ranked in terms of Trading Volume of their Vinex Network Account across all Stealth ($XST) trading pairs during the contest period.● 1st Prize: 5,000 $XST● 2nd Prize: 3,000 $XST● 3rd Prize: 2,000 $XSTRewards will be distributed within 1 week from the end of contest. Other terms:● You need to have a minimum trading volume amount of $100 equivalent to qualify.● In the event more than 1 trader qualify for the same ranking, the reward will be divided equally among them.● All winners will be chosen strictly based on the ranking shown on the Live Scoreboard.● Vinex Network reserves the right to cancel or amend the event(s) or the event rules at our sole discretion without prior notice.Full details on the contest can be found at https:// medium .com/vinexnetwork/stealth-trading-contest-on-vinex-712535793b2c### ENDS ###About Stealth R&DStealth provides the fastest cryptographically private digital currency possible. The Stealth blockchain provides almost instant transactions with absolute privacy protection using state of the art cryptography combined with streamlined blockchain execution. This new technology is called Quantum Proof-of-Stake (qPoS).Stealth R&D LLC is a registered Delaware (USA) limited liability corporation. For more information visit https://stealth.org/ About Vinex● VINEX official website: https://vinex.network ● Telegram (English): https://t.me/vinexnetwork ● Twitter: https://twitter.com/vinexnetwork ● Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vinex.network ● Medium: https://medium.com/vinexnetwork Media Contact:For media inquiries please contact Stealth by email to contact@stealth.org



