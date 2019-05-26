Green Globe Certifies ANANA Ecological Resort

ANANA Ecological Resort in Krabi

Green Globe has awarded ANANA Ecological Resort its inaugural certification with the property achieving a commendable compliance score of 84%.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Escape the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life at the luxurious ANANA Ecological Resort, Krabi in Thailand. The resort - in harmony with nature and the environment - is located amidst panoramic green surroundings at the foot of one of the famous Aonang Cliffs.Green Globe has awarded ANANA Ecological Resort its inaugural certification with the property achieving a commendable compliance score of 84%. ANANA is the province’s second certified Green Globe resort, following Pimalai Resort on Koh Lanta.Hotelier Wolfgang Grimm first opened the resort in December 2018. The property adheres to best practice principles in sustainable management, social and economic involvement, supporting cultural heritage and environmental protection.Environmental InitiativesDubbed the Eco Angels, ANANA staff closely monitor energy and water consumption, carbon emissions and purchasing practices to ensure continuous improvements are made and sustainability leadership is integrated in daily operations. To minimize environmental impacts, all rooms have biodegradable straws and toothbrushes, recycled paper products and complimentary glass bottled water. In addition, in-room guest amenities are all natural and presented in refillable bottles. ANANA has achieved an almost perfect single use plastic-free score whilst also setting standards in integrated waste management and recycling practices such as composting and BioGas production. Furthermore, in line with the property’s environmental policy, all cleaning products used by the housekeeping department are biodegradable.Permaculture GardenThe resort’s carbon footprint is offset by 400 of the 10,000 square meter property with the majority of the area dedicated to preserving biodiversity, gardens and edible landscapes including an onsite permaculture farm. The farm-to-table concept provides organic produce for select dishes in each of the three onsite restaurants, one of which is completely vegan. Guests are invited to join the chefs for the daily harvest of cooking ingredients and then create their own salad, or take the pickings to the resort’s cooking school where secrets are shared on how to create delicious Thai dishes.The permaculture farm also demonstrates how protecting nature can yield immediate benefits. At the moment, guests are invited to tour the farm discovering the unique tastes of leafy greens and locally grown fruit and vegetables. In future, school children along with the elderly and local community members will be invited to participate in quarterly seminars to learn about the importance of hands-on ecology.Eco-friendly TransportationANANA has further reduced its footprint with the creation and launch of the area’s first electric longtail boat. The e-boat will contribute to the preservation of the Krabi River ecosystem and potentially assist in saving this iconic Thai mode of transport from becoming outmoded when the currently used converted truck engine powered boats are banned. The resort also offers a complimentary Eco -TukTuk Shuttle service.About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com ContactWolfgang GrimmEcopreneur + OwnerANANA Ecological ResortKrabiTHAILANDP: + 66 0 7568 0580E: md@ananakrabi.comW: www.ananakrabi.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.