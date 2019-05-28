Ewing Irrigation and Landscape Supply goes green with NV EARTH

NV EARTH Bio-based Lubricants Partnership Partnership

Ewing Irrigation chooses Sustainable, SAFER and High Performance Bio-based Lubricants from Dynamic Green Products Inc.

HOUSTON, TX, USA, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ewing Irrigation and Landscape Supply goes green with NV EARTHEwing Irrigation & Landscape Supply is the largest family-owned supplier of landscape and irrigation products in the United States. They supply professional contractors with irrigation supplies, water efficient and sustainable solutions, landscape and turf products, agronomics, hardscape and outdoor living, landscape lighting, water features, erosion control and more at over 200 stores across the country.Ewing also offers industry-leading training classes and events for professionals in the landscaping, sports field, golf and grower industries. In 2018 Ewing brought in NV EARTH bio-based lubricants to augment their existing sustainability solutions for professional landscapers. What started out as a small pilot program in Southern California to determine market acceptance has now grown into a product line that can be ordered and stocked at Ewing locations coast to coast.Vice President of Sustainability, Warren Gorowitz says; “We have seen and heard the feedback from customers using NV EARTH so we're excited to expand the relationship. It’s important that Ewing remains the leader in sustainability and environment friendly products, providing our customers access to safer alternatives and alignment with green regulations and awareness in the industry.”All Ewing locations can sell and stock NV EARTH products such as: ultimate biodegradable bar & chain oil , bio-based synthetic 2 cycle oil, bio-based synthetic hydraulic oil, bio-based synthetic 4 cycle oil, equipment degreaser and hand scrub. You can find and request common sizes from 2.6oz, 6.4oz, 12.8oz, 1gal, etc up to 5gal pails, 55gal drums and 275gal totes depending on the productMark Hornberger, VP of Sales for DGP says, “We are incredibly proud to have Ewing as a national partner for their leadership and commitment to sustainability. I especially want to thank Warren, his team and most importantly the branch level sales people that put in the extra effort to help educate their customers about NV EARTH . It’s not easy when a product is wildly unique compared to existing options, so we really appreciate the hard work we've seen from the branches. I'm very excited for 2019 and looking forward to growing our product line with Ewing customers by providing them with SAFER, sustainable, superior products.”NV EARTH lubricants and cleaners are a renewable solution for professionals that want to reduce pollution without compromising on performance. Each product is designed to be a direct replacement for traditional petrochemical alternatives making it safer for workers and safer for the environment. All NV EARTH products are independently tested to make sure they are 100% compatible with equipment and exceed conventional, petroleum based standards. There are ZERO changes to operating procedures, no downtime, no equipment upgrades and its as simple as; buy, pour, use, recycle, repeat.To buy NV EARTH products please contact Ewing Irrigation or visit a Ewing branch location near you: https://www.ewingirrigation.com/locations/ For more information on NV EARTH products visit www.nvearth.com or find us on social media: www.instagram.com/nvearth NV EARTH is a globally registered trademark of Dynamic Green Products

Ewing goes green with NV!



