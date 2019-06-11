Swan Island Networks Announces New TX360 Seasonal Risk Services

Wildfires, Southern California - 2018 Hurricane Michael, Panama City, FL - 2018

TX360 Seasonal Risk services provide highly focused, premium coverage for seasonal natural disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires.

We are expanding our TX360 service offerings to help clients navigate these increasing seasonal and weather-related risks.” — Juli Morse, Vice President, Swan Island Networks

PORTLAND, OR, 97239, June 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swan Island Networks , creators of the TX360 real-time situational awareness platform deployed on the Microsoft Azure Cloud, announces new TX360 Seasonal Risk services, available for rapid deployment during hurricane and wildfire season.In the last few years, the United States has faced multiple devastating hurricanes, record-breaking wildfires, and severe weather events that have disrupted business operations for many companies. This trend is expected to continue, with the Southeast region of the US under high threat of hurricane damage this season, from June to November.Offered to new subscribers, TX360 Seasonal Risk services provide highly focused coverage for seasonal natural disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires. The service offers premium, analyst-curated content, delivered via 24/7 real-time dashboards. The service is intended to provide coverage for major events and disasters across North America, as well as TX360 Smart Alerts delivered via email.“Businesses are facing a new reality due to severe hurricane and wildfire threats, especially in the Southeast and Western regions of the US;” said Juli Morse, Vice President of Customer Success, Swan Island Networks. “We are expanding our TX360 service offerings to help clients navigate these increasing seasonal and weather-related risks.”Short-term subscription options are available, enabling new clients to onboard easily. Starting in June 2019, clients can select from 3- and 6-month license options, for the TX360 Seasonal Risk service or the more customized TX360 Corporate Basic package.“For several years, the TX360 real-time situational awareness platform has been providing our Global Security Operations Centers and our clients with impressive real-time coverage during hurricane season;” said Sherman Brawner, General Manager, Allied Universal® Technology Services. “TX360 Seasonal Risk services will allow more of our clients to access this valuable technology and better protect the interests of their organizations during these increasingly high-risk events.”The new TX360 Seasonal Risk service has been developed to meet the needs of a broader set of organizations, who to date may not have had access to leading software technology for this purpose. In addition to use in Global Security Operations Centers, business groups and personnel focused on Business Continuity, Supply Chain, Travel and Employee Safety will be able to leverage this high-end capability, using technology to improve their preparation and response to seasonal disasters.With over a decade of experience in delivering security intelligence to global intelligence and security teams, Swan Island Networks has long been at the forefront of innovating affordable, scalable, cloud-based, rapidly deployed intelligence solutions. TX360 Seasonal Risk licenses can also be scaled up and configured to fit the needs of any size organization.



